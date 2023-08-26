BAYBORO — The Croatan defense has played eight quarters this season and yet to surrender a point.
The Cougars registered another shutout Friday in a 23-0 road victory over Pamlico to start the football season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. They earned a 21-6 win last week over Washington with the Pam Pack’s lone points coming on special teams.
“I love how they are playing,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said of his defense. “They are talking, reading things, seeing things before they happen. They look good.”
While Gurley’s defense was firing on all cylinders, giving up just 79 yards and three first downs to the Hurricanes (0-2), his offense was not.
Croatan ran the ball well but shot itself in the foot time and again, fumbling the ball five times and incurring three untimely holding penalties.
“We made some mistakes,” Gurley said. “We put the ball on the ground. We can’t do that. We have to fix that. It’s still a young season, but I don’t like to make excuses like that. And they had some guys who were giving us fits on the edge. I think we held on to them a little bit. We underestimated their quickness, but we adjusted.”
Despite the miscues, the Cougars ran for 318 yards on 38 carries. Nine carries went for more than 15 yards with freshman Andrew Boucher accounting for five of those – he had two over 30. Boucher ended the night with 147 yards on 12 carries.
“He’s impressive,” Gurley said. “I’ll tell you what, he can go. He’s a good-looking running back. We had to talk to him early on. He wanted to bounce everything outside, and we told him to trust it, it will be there. It’s not middle school, you can’t bounce everything outside.”
The game never seemed in doubt with the visitors taking a 14-0 lead just one minute into the second quarter.
On its second drive of the game, Croatan took over on its 33-yard line after Coleman Davis snagged an interception. Anthony Bentz flipped the field with a 24-yard run, and on the sixth play of the drive, Josh Steffy toughed out a 6-yard run to cross the goal line. Beau Boyd made it a 7-0 game with his extra-point kick.
The team later marched 76 yards on eight plays as the first quarter turned into the second quarter. Easton Taylor ran alone down the right side for 16 yards to make it 14-0 after Boyd’s PAT kick.
The Cougars went 61 yards on 12 plays late in the first half, despite three penalties and back-to-back incompletions but came up empty when Boyd barely missed a 35-yard field goal.
The second drive of the second half saw Davis explode up the middle for a 38-yard score. A fumble then stalled another potential scoring drive later in the half at the Pamlico 13-yard line. A safety midway through the fourth quarter provided the final points.
“It was a win, and we’re 2-0,” Gurley said. “I told them to not ever take a win for granted. I’m proud of these guys, because we didn’t play our best, but we still got the shutout. It’s nothing to turn your head at. I’m proud of them for finding a way.”
Croatan will look to go 3-0 on the season next Friday when it visits East Carteret (0-2).
Here are results of the game:
Croatan................................. 7 7 7 2 - 23
Pamlico................................. 0 0 0 0 - 0
Croatan Pamlico
12 First Downs 3
38-318 Rushes-yards 21-74
1-5-0 Passing 2-4-1
9 Passing yards 5
327 Total yards 79
1-42 Punts-average 3-23.7
5-5 Fumbles-lost 5-3
8-59 Penalties-yards 2-10
14 Return yards 53
Scoring Summary
C – Steffy 6 run (Boyd kick), 2:56, 1st.
C – Taylor 16 run (Boyd kick), 11:16, 2nd.
C – Davis 38 run (Boyd kick), 4:40, 3rd.
C – Safety, 7:44, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Croatan – Boucher 12-147; Steffy 10-58; David 2-46; Bentz 2-32; Taylor 2-19 Rossi 4-9; Wine 3-7. Pamlico – Williams 14-59; Johnson 4-13; Ollison 2-6; Munford 1-(-4).
PASSING: Croatan – Taylor 1-5-0-9; Pamlico – Ollison 2-4-1-5.
RECEIVING: Croatan – Cardona 1-9. Pamlico – Brinson 1-5; Munford 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.