OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team’s win streak stretched to three games Friday with an 8-7 win over Jacksonville.
The Cougars (4-6) took an early 7-2 lead through the third inning and snapped a tie with one more run in the bottom of the sixth to beat the Bears (5-5).
Nathan Griffin was an offensive powerhouse, hitting 4-for-4, including a double, and scoring three runs. Liam McFadden and Chase Byrd had two hits and a double apiece. Nathan Michalowicz had two RBIs.
Bryce Stanton was Jacksonville’s leading hitter, finishing 3-for-4 with one RBI.
McFadden was the winning pitcher, tossing three innings for the Cougars with five strikeouts and three walks. He gave up four hits and three earned runs.
Broderyk Miller pitched four innings in relief, striking out eight batters and walking none while allowing seven hits and four earned runs.
The Cardinals’ Britt Glover took the loss on the mound, giving up three hits and one earned run with one strikeout and two walks allowed.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Jacksonville.............200 032 0 - 7 11 3
Croatan...................232 001 x - 8 13 2
WP – McFadden
LP – Glover
Jacksonville leading hitters: Stanton 3-4, RBI; Nelson 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs; Rejns 2-4; Bueno 1-4 (2B), RBI, run; Meyer 1-4 (2B), RBI; Lewis 1-2; Racine 1-2, 2 runs.
Croatan leading hitters: Griffin 4-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Byrd 2-3 (2B), RBI, run; McFadden 2-4 (2B), RBI, run; S. Boyette 1-3; Michalowicz 1-4, 2 RBIs, run; Miller 1-3; Taylor 1-4, run; Woody 1-3, run.
