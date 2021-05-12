BEAUFORT — The East Carteret baseball team continued to take it easy in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Friday with an 11-4 win over Dixon.
The Mariners are 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 66-15.
Croatan (4-0) is the only other unbeaten team in the league. The Cougars have outscored their opponents 57-7.
East has hit in double figures in each of its four games and has outhit its opponents 53-23.
Jacob Gillikin, Shamel Baker and Adam McIntosh each tallied two hits and two runs versus Dixon. McIntosh, who is batting .667, knocked a triple while Gillikin and Baker had a double apiece.
Gillikin also had two RBIs, as did Mason Rose and Thomas Wallace who smacked a double.
McIntosh had three stolen bases. The Mariners have swiped 39 bags in four games.
Rose took the win on the mound to improve to 3-0 on the season. He struck 10, walked two and gave up two earned runs on three hits in a complete-game effort.
Rose has struck out 20 and walked four this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.