Like West Carteret softball coach John Barnes will tell you after any game this season, “Pitching in eastern North Carolina isn’t what it used to be.”
J.J. Smith wrote about the aces for Swansboro and Richlands on Wednesday, but it doesn’t stop there. There are more than a dozen teams in the eastern part of the state with legitimate pitchers on deck ready to make any game end in 90 minutes or less.
The following stats are current as of Thursday morning.
As Smith said, the two aces in the 3A Coastal Conference are Swansboro’s Peyton Eckert and Richlands’ Makenzie Goin.
Eckert, a senior and UNC Wilmington commit, has a 0.23 ERA in 60 innings while striking out a state-best 138 and walking 15 to help the Pirates move to 9-0.
Sophomore Goin has a 0.62 ERA in 45 1/3 innings while striking out 78 and walking six to help the Wildcats to a 8-2 record.
The Coastal has one more ace in West’s own Caitlin Dumarce who has a 1.24 ERA in 34 innings. The freshman has struck out 46 and walked 28 to help the Patriots to a 3-4 start.
There are 12 more notable pitchers in the 3A/4A Big East Conference, 2A East Central, 1A/2A Coastal Plains, 2A Eastern Plains, 1A/2A Waccamaw and 3A/4A Mideastern conferences this season.
In the neighboring Big East, two teams have an ace pitcher up its sleeve.
Elana Krupey is the sole pitcher for Havelock. The Rams (6-2) have only posted stats for three games, but in those three, the junior had 27 strikeouts, six walks and a 2.33 ERA over 21 innings.
South Central has sophomore Somer Davenport who has struck out 63 and walked 18. She has helped the Falcons get to 5-3 with a 3.43 ERA over 53 innings.
The East Central has one of the best pitchers in the state at Wallace-Rose Hill. Alexis Kennedy has helped the Bulldogs get to 8-3 with a 1.17 ERA over 72 innings. The junior has struck out 95 and walked 26.
The Coastal Plains also has three notable pitchers in the mix, including Pamlico County’s Layla Prescott. The junior has a 1.67 ERA in 46 innings, striking out 65 and walking four to help the Hurricanes get to 8-1.
East Carteret’s senior Savannah Oden is having a stellar year with a 2.28 ERA over 46 innings. She has helped the Mariners get to 5-3 with 41 strikeouts and just six walks.
Isabella Boykin is the ace for Northside-Pinetown with 37 strikeouts and only four walks. The senior’s 0.81 ERA in 26 innings has helped the Panthers to a 7-1 start.
The Eastern Plains has two pitchers who are on a roll this season, most notably Washington’s Emma Orr who has one of the lowest ERAs in the state at 0.72 over 22 innings. The sophomore has helped the Pam Pack get to 5-4 with a whopping 82 strikeouts and 19 walks.
Farmville Central has Corri Houston, a freshman who has a 1.12 ERA over 18 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts and just four walks to help the Jaguars get to 6-3.
The Waccamaw Conference has still two more pitchers worth a look.
At Pender, junior Lillie Hansen has a 2.88 ERA over 34 innings. She has struck out 55 and walked 25 to help the Patriots to 3-4.
Whiteville has Margaret Cartrette, a sophomore who has helped the Wolfpack to a 4-3 record with a 1.96 ERA over 25 innings. She has struck out 26 and walked just one.
There are two pitchers in the Mideastern who are having notable seasons.
South Brunswick has sophomore Kina Davis who has a 0.64 ERA in 33 innings. She has helped the Cougars get to 5-2 with 65 strikeouts and just four walks.
At Hoggard, sophomore Macey Ciamillo has helped the Vikings to a 5-2 start with a 1.72 ERA over 40 2/3 innings. She has struck out 33 and walked 13.
Out of the list of 15 pitchers in the eastern part of the state having standout seasons, only two – Swansboro’s Eckert and East’s Oden – are set to graduate this spring. The rest are all due back for a 2024 season that looks to be another tough one for batters.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
