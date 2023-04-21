BEAUFORT — The East Carteret softball squad split a pair of home games over two days this week, participating in a one-sided affair and a spirited contest.
The Mariners shut out Lejeune 11-0 on Tuesday in a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference game and then fell 5-4 to Havelock on Wednesday in a nonconference tilt after giving up two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
East evened its overall record at 8-8 and moved to 3-2 in league play.
Lejeune fell to 5-9 overall and 0-5 in conference.
Havelock upped its overall mark to 11-4.
The contest with the Rams provided plenty of sparks with a total of four home runs.
NeVaeha George and Salease George each knocked a homer for Havelock while Jamaya Shelton and Riley O’Neal had a round-tripper apiece for the Mariners.
NaVaeha George and O’Neal each had three RBIs.
Savannah Oden limited Lejeune to just two hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one.
Elli Parrish hit a double and a triple, and Oden, Shelton and O’Neal each had a double.
Deonys Ioane collected both of the Devil Pups’ hits.
East will take a trip down Highway 24 on Friday this week to play aboard Camp Lejeune.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Havelock……...................100 002 2 - 5 9 3
East Carteret..................000 400 0 - 4 5 2
WP – Lopez
LP – Oden
Havelock leading hitters: N. George 3-4 (HR), 3 RBIs, run; Jones 2-4, 2 runs; S. George 1-2 (HR), 2 RBIs, run; Lopez 1-2; Schreckengost 1-3; Kramer 1-4, run.
East Carteret leading hitters: Shelton 1-3 (HR), RBI, run; O’Neal 1-3 (HR), 3 RBIs, run; Parrish 1-3; Gillikin 1-4; Tosto 1-4.
------------------
Team R H E
Lejeune...……...........000 000 0 - 0 2 2
East Carteret...........216 02x x - 11 12 1
WP – Oden
LP – Thompson
Lejeune leading hitters: Ioane 2-2.
East Carteret leading hitters: Baker 1-1 (2B), run; Styron 1-1; Parrish 2-3, run; Gillikin 2-4 (2B, 3B), 2 RBIs, run; Shelton 1-2 (2B), RBI; McIntosh 1-2, run; O’Neal 1-2 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Oden 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Tosto 1-3, RBI; Grady 1-3, 2 runs.
