GREENVILLE — The West Carteret boys captured a tough seven-team swim meet Tuesday at the Greenville Swim Club.
The Patriots scored 156 points to outlast South Central with 135. D.H. Conley took third with 92.
The West girls placed third in their seven-team meet with 95 points. D.H. Conley took the competition with 180 points, followed by South Central with 103.
East Carteret finished fourth in both meets with the girls accumulating 70 points and the boys posting 57.
WEST CARTERET
Cam Johnson earned four wins in the boys meet.
He touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly in 57.35 seconds and stopped the watch first in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:04.74.
Johnson joined Colton Ellis, Cooper Law and Sam Johnson in the 200-yard medley relay to take the victory in 1:49.14, and the same quartet proved triumphant in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:36.39.
Sam Johnson won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.80 and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.07.
Ellis claimed second in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.40 and was the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.64.
Braxton Morris finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.25 and took second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:11.14.
Kai Taylor gained the victory in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.45 and placed second in the 200-yard medley in 2:21.99.
Morris and Taylor joined David Garner and Sam Suggs in the 400-yard freestyle relay to take second in 4:05.95.
------------------
Ashlyn Lewis gave West its lone win in the girls meet in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.59. She took second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:21.65.
Chloe Avon was the runner-up in two events, clocking in at 27.51 in the 50-yard freestyle and 1:02.97 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Lewis and Avon joined Sophia Pennington and Ruby Parker in the 200-yard freestyle relay to take second in 2:00.15 and the same quartet finished third in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:20.98.
Pennington claimed third in the 500-yard freestyle in 7:07.14.
EAST CARTERET
Maggie Murray was part of three top-three finishes in the girls meet.
She placed second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:08.65, took third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.15 and teamed up with Emerald Dorsey, Kayla Foster and Jemma Godfrey-Campbell in the 200-yard freestyle relay to take third in 2:01.41.
Dorsey finished third in the 50-yard freestyle in 29.52.
------------------
Wyatt Nowacek, Roger Hawryschuk, Bennett LoPiccolo and Liam Harding finished second in the boys 200-yard medley relay in 2:10.41.
Harding placed third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.88.
