BEAUFORT — The Mariners have looked good when they’ve hit the pitch this season. They just haven’t hit it much.
East Carteret played for the first time in 15 days Wednesday with a 9-0 victory over Southside in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener.
“That is the only thing that is really unfortunate about this season,” East girls soccer coach Antonio Diaz said. “It’s been really hard for us to remain positive. This group of players needs games.”
The Mariners moved to 3-3-2, but one of those games was a Havelock forfeit. Southside, meanwhile, slipped to 5-7-5.
“They came into this game having played 16 games and we’ve played six,” Diaz said. “I don’t know what to do. I’ve spent hours and hours emailing coaches. I should write a book on how many excuses I’ve heard why teams can’t play us.”
East’s schedule is hurt by a three-team conference – the other squad is Lejeune while Pamlico, Jones Senior and Northside-Pinetown don’t field teams – as well as geography. Many teams further inland would rather play teams closer in proximity.
“We found a game last week with Northern Nash, but they found an opponent closer,” Diaz said. “We are still trying to schedule more games. We’re calling teams. At this point, we’ll play anybody. We’ll go anywhere.”
Diaz’s squad had no such issues over the past four years in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
“I’d rather have stayed in the conference we were in,” he said. “We played 14 games. It was two games every week for seven weeks straight.”
And while the Mariners were playing their first game in 15 days against Southside, they won’t play again for 19 days when they host Lejeune (1-2-2) on Monday, May 2 on senior night. Just two regular season games remain after that one.
“I feel bad for our seniors,” Diaz said. “They’re only going to have three home games.”
Despite the scheduling inconsistency, East is now 3-0-1 in its last four games after starting the season with a 0-3-1 record.
The club saw seven players score and put in three goals in the first four minutes against the Seahawks with Caroline Harrison scoring two on Kenliana Dixon assists. Dixon secured the first netter on a Tiana Staryeu assist.
Staryeu added two goals and an assist to her stat line later in the contest. Her first goal gave the home team a 7-0 lead at the half.
Sami Mason registered a goal and assist.
Sydney Roberson, Meredith Brooks and Cate Wolf also scored, and Adrianna Seder and Kendalyn Dixon posted assists.
The Mariners had 19 shots on goal and a whopping 13 corner kicks.
“You wouldn’t think we hadn’t played for a long time,” Diaz said. “We looked sharp, had crisp passes, the runs were good, the communication was there, we shared the ball. We were ready for this game.”
