HAVELOCK — The East Carteret boys tennis team defeated Havelock 7-2 on the road Thursday.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Mariners (2-4), who play the Rams (1-8) again on Tuesday, April 4. East is still playing nonconference teams as the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference does not have enough programs to field a schedule.
The Mariners won all six singles matchups against the Rams, including two by tiebreaker set. Trey Austin at No. 1 defeated Patrick Ashby 6-1, 5-7, 10-5, and Sawyer DeVan beat Alex Mallady 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Two netters scored a shutout set in their matches. Charlie Morris at No. 4 blanked Angel Pacheco 6-0, 6-0, and Ayush Malholtra beat Evan Ta 6-2, 6-0.
East’s win in doubles came at No. 2, where Morris and DeVan teamed up to defeat Aiden Perry and Mallady 8-2.
The two doubles losses both came in closes matches. Wyatt Nowacek and Austin at No. 1 lost 9-7 to Jolee Hickey and Ashby, while Bennett LoPiccolo and Malholtra at No. 3 lost 8-5 to Carl Kidder and Austin Perry.
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret 7, Havelock 2
Singles
No. 1: Trey Austin (EC) def. Patrick Ashby (H), 6-1, 5-7 (10-5).
No. 2: Wyatt Nowacek (EC) def. Jolee Hickey (H), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3: Ayden Guthrie (EC) def. Jaiden Clinton (H), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4: Charlie Morris (EC) def. Angel Pacheco (H), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Ayush Malholtra (EC) def. Evan Ta (H), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 6: Sawyer DeVan (EC) def. Alex Mallady (H), 2-6, 6-4 (10-5).
Doubles
No. 1: Hickey/Clinton (H) def. Austin/Nowacek (EC), 9-7.
No. 2: Morris/DeVan (EC) def. Aiden Perry/Mallady (H), 8-2.
No. 3: Carl Kidder/Austin Perry (H) def. Bennett LoPiccolo/Malholtra (EC), 8-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.