ATLANTIC BEACH — Runners took to the sandy shores at The Circle on Tuesday for the second set of races in the Beach Run Series.
The event, organized by the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department, pulled in 49 participants among 24 in the 5K, 22 in the 1-mile and three in the 10K.
The set of races was the third of seven total events this summer, with individual awards doled out at the end of the series.
Medals based on a points system will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female, at the series finale on Thursday, Aug. 17. To qualify for awards, runners must participate in at least five of the first six races, all of which must be the same distance. The seventh and final race will be a 1-mile fun run only with no times recorded.
The first set of races on May 9 was canceled due to inclement weather.
The next event in the series will be Thursday, June 8. Registration and check-in will be from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Races will begin promptly at 6:30.
The race times are recorded electronically by Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
Remaining dates in the series are: Thursday, June 22; Thursday, July 20; Thursday, Aug. 3; Thursday, Aug. 17.
Races will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Only three runners competed in the 10K, but two finished less than a minute apart. Josh Winks, 30, won in 47 minutes, 27.55 seconds while Allen Lee, 31, placed second in 48:12.23.
In the 5K, David Callahan, 46, was the male division winner with a 23:58.48 clocking. H. Robinson, 10, was the female division winner with a time of 28:25.82.
In the 1-mile race, Cameron Nilson captured overall victory and the male division in 6:32.41. Elizabeth Rusthoven won the female division and placed fifth overall with a time of 9:58.14.
Here are results of the race:
2023 Beach Run Series No. 2
10K
Female
Overall: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Josh Winks, 47:27.55; 2, Allen Lee, 48:12.23; 3, Finn Hassing, 58:25.72.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, H. Robinson, 28:25.82; 2, Katy Morris, 29:24.15; 3, Kayla Walton, 32:35.81.
19-and-under: 1, Makenna Mayo, 35:59.86; 2, Amira Guerrero, 39:56.55.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Kendra Johnson, 34:34.34; 2, Sara Wesley, 40:04.25; 3, Michelle Gould, 42:12.23.
40-49: 1, Heather Underhill, 52:38.82.
50-59: 1, Christine Giampa, 33:12.29.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, David Callahan, 23:58.48; 2, D. Tucker, 24:08.35; 3, Eric Dougherty, 24:20.87.
19-and-under: 1, Z. White, 33:03.27; 2, Jayden Guerrero, 39:55.15; 3, Josue Guerrero, 42:07.96;
20-29: 1,
30-39: 1, Christopher Wood, 24:52.39;
40-49: 1, Shelton Mayo, 33:00.85;
50-59: 1, Larry Stover, 53:28.55.
60-69: 1, Joe Meadows, 46:40.42.
70-and-over: 1, Andy Crowell, 37:17.45; 2, Sterling Hudson, 42:57.93; 3, Jerry Eickhot, 44:18.91; 4, Ronnie Davenport, 52:39.17.
1-Mile
Female
Overall: 1, Elizabeth Rusthoven, 9:58.14; 2, M. Richardson, 10:43.43; 3, Liz Wood, 12:00.51; 4, A. Rusthoven, 12:21.29; 5, Christeanna Richardson, 12:21.84; 6, Becky Robinson, 17:36.08; 7, Kathy Days, 17:45.45; 8, Terri Lewis, 18:08.71; 9, Monica Nilson, 18:10.49; 10, C. Padrick, 18:51.71; 11, Morgan Padrick, 18:52.63; 12, L. White, 19:21.01; 13, Cinthia Guerrero, 43:15.09.
Male
Overall: 1, Cameron Nilson, 6:32.41; 2, J. Tucker, 7:25.17; 3, C. Payne, 7:53.41; 4, R. Nilson, 8:43.48; 5, H. Wood, 11:52.62; 6, Joseph Keylor, 13:04.00; 7, Allen Calloway, 16:11.61; 8, Wally Courie, 20:12.75; 9, Tyler Houston, 24:39.34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.