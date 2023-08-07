The last several weeks, I have lent you a glimpse of my fishing library, books to hone your skills and increase your knowledge of the fish you plan to target.
My library goes farther than just technical knowledge to be gathered but to fishing and boating fun … maybe fact, maybe fiction … but also interesting and fun.
I have to start with the well-known book by Linda Greenlaw, “All Fishermen are Liars.” Greenlaw was a swordfishing captain in the Grand Banks Fleet. She relates a series of “absolutely true” sea stories gathered one night in one of her favorite watering holes, the Dry Dock Restaurant and Tavern in Portland, Maine. She relates stories of strange crews, a terrifying shipwreck and the biggest fish that got away among the fishy tales.
John Gierach has authored numerous books, including “Dances with Trout,” “Another Lousy Day in Paradise” and the book I have read, “Standing in a River Waving a Stick,” which purports solving all personal or even world problems by going fishing! Who among us wouldn’t agree?
The book “In the Heart of the Sea, The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex” chronicles the mind-blowing hardships of the Essex and the crew, sailing out of Nantucket in 1819 on a “routine” voyage to hunt whales. Fifteen months later 3,000 miles away, somewhere in the far reaches of the South Pacific, the Essex was rammed by an enraged sperm whale, sinking the ship. Three months later, the 20-man crew whittled down to eight survivors who eventually making it back to Nantucket. By the way, Herman Melville was a contemporary and knew some of the survivors creating the basis for … you guessed it … “Moby Dick.” And skip the movie, the book was way better.
One of my favorites is basically a memoir written by Janet Messineo, “Casting into the Light, The Tales of a fishing life.” I had Messineo on the radio show a while back for a great interview. The book catalogues the trials and tribulations of a young woman hell-bent on her dream of learning the art and sport of surfcasting on, of all places, Martha’s Vineyard, an Island just off the coast of Cape Cod. Fishing at night for the alluring striped bass and competing with sometimes unwelcoming male anglers in local tournaments were only some of the weighty challenges. Her persistence and expertise eventually won over as she became president of the Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association. I have been to the Vineyard once. It’s an amazing and majestic place with a coastline particularly inviting to striped bass. It also harbors the infamous Island of Chappaquiddick. Hmmm…
Finally, one book I really loved was “The Secret Life of Lobsters” by Trevor Carlson and how fishermen and scientists are unraveling the mysteries of our favorite crustacean. Honestly, it’s an all too intimate portrait of a Maine lobstering community, biologists on the edge, all documented by a very witty journalist Trevor Carlson. Also, it’s an all too intimate look into the secret love life of lobsters. Great, informative and entertaining book!
And then there was “Jaws” by Peter Benchley. I remember reading that book in the summer of 1974 during my Long Island days.
Here’s hoping you readers of this column have good catching and good reading, and what are your favorite fish-related books?
For a complete list of my Bogus Fishing Library, go to: https://www.ncoif.com/dr-bogus-fishing-book-club/.
For a few heavenly days, we had a significant change in the weather, dropping waters from poaching to just unusually warm, and the northeast winds have cleared up the water to near blue and crystal-clear spectacular.
I even watched a school of fish, decent-sized, swimming around Bogue Inlet Pier, but with lockjaw. They ignored all baits! Ther were also plenty of rays, most small, some very BIG! By the way, we have TWO full moons this month!!!
A 20-pound king was decked on the past Monday, July 31 and a 26-pounder on Friday, I think it was No. 13 for the season, and a very rare puppy drum was caught on Wednesday.
BIG albies have been caught out at the 210-Rock/14 Buoy area. (thanks Capt. Lee Sykes, Top Gun Fishing).
Speckled trout are still hitting topwater baits at the crack of dawn. I need to cover topwater baits in the near future. Reports out of The Haystacks indicate some nice BIG trout caught on live baits floated on corks. The nearshore Spanish mackerel bite is HOT! Easy casting to breaking schools of feeding, 4- to 5-pound Spanish have been in the works. Ditto on the piers.
So, how is the local pier fishing going?
Like a broken record everyone reports “typical summer fishing.”
Oceanana Pier reports a slow week with trout your best bet on live bait with scattered bluefish and Spanish and spotty bottom fare.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports slow fishing all week, especially bottom fishing, but with a several big Spanish to 5 pounds and blues. There are still beautiful speckled trout on live mullet minnows, one caught by Cleve Price topping out over 6 pounds, along with LOADS of potentially keeper flounder in the mix. They did get a king on Monday and Friday and a rare puppy drum on Wednesday last week.
Seaview Pier reports no kings last week but flounder on fire. They also report big 4- to 5-pound Spanish late in the day with mullet and croakers at night.
Surf City Pier reports Spanish, blues and specks with scattered bottom fare, but no kings.
Jolly Roger Pier reports the return of BIG Spanish, trout topping off at 5.9 pounds, along with mullet and croakers biting but no reds. Anglers had a frustrating week on the “kingland” section with several lost kings, a lost tarpon and a lost cobia. Hope they sharpen their hooks!
I recently suggested during the heat of summer, fishing the Intracoastal Waterway docks and piers that run along the north side of Bogue Sound to be a good summer option.
By the way, ditto for the Beaufort docks, especially at night where you can find red and black drum and citation specks snacking in the dark.
Inside fishing is still going well, I wish I could say that about the surf, and that includes the old drum fishery in the Neuse Pamlico area, both on bait and popping corks with your choice of artificials. There has even been some topwater action.
Offshore is still hot for mahi and wahoo, and the weather has cooperated lately. There are also some smoker kings from the beach on out to 15 miles.
On July 17, the NC Artificial Reef Program deployed 1,700 tons of concrete pipe onto AR-305 off Cape Lookout, out near 240 Rock and about 18.3 miles out from the Beaufort Inlet Sea Buoy.
As one of the deepest artificial reefs, AR-305 has an average depth of 105 feet and is home to the 183-foot U.S. Coast Guard buoy tender Spar and the 439-foot U.S. Navy cable layer Aeolus. In the coming weeks, the Artificial Reef Program will map the new material and upload side scan imagery and exact coordinates to the online interactive guide https://bit.ly/3nPwPo8.
For those who can’t wait, the new pipe was deployed on and around 34° 16.703’ N, 76° 38.734’ W. While it is still new, the pipe is likely already holding fish and is certainly worth investigating on your next fishing trip. It is amazing how quickly the fish come to structure, be it fish domes, concrete pipes or sunken ships.
Some more good news!
Brad Rich reported for the Carteret County News Times that Mike Stanley, owner and operator of Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier, has taken the sale of Bogue Pier off the real-estate market. The pier, which has been in the Stanley family since the early 1970s will continue as such for the foreseeable future.
Stanley actually plans to finish repairs on the pier by replacing the only old section of it near the middle, work which will be done this offseason. When complete, none of the pier, including the pier house, will be older than 2012 repairs after losing 240 feet of pier from Hurricane Irene in 2011. For the full story, check out: https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/news/emerald_isle/article_9d3f757e-30b4-11ee-a632-23f229c76b2c.html.
