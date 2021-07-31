The last four weeks have been a fun venture in researching and watching sports films I’ve never seen before and re-familiarizing myself with some of my favorites.
It’s rare to finish a sports movie and feel worse about life. That’s the beauty of the genre – it uplifts, excites and moves viewers emotionally. After listing films for baseball, hockey, basketball and football over the last month, though, I’m ready to get into some of my favorite movies for other sports.
There’s no structure for this week’s movies. It’s just a list of 10 films I love about a variety of sports. As a side note, these are all fictionalized films. Some of the best sports movies are documentaries, and I’ll explore those next week.
-----------------
First up is “Breaking Away,” the movie that taught me to love athletic activity. I first saw the 1979 Peter Yates-directed film when I was 5 years old. My mom was a road cyclist, and to this day, I still have dreams of drafting behind an 18-wheeler on a bicycle like Dennis Christopher’s “Dave” character. The movie follows a group of “townie” kids who train to compete against snooty college kids in the nearby university’s annual bicycle endurance race and remains the best fictional cycling movie on the market.
-----------------
I love sports movies that engage viewers who don’t care a lick about the sport, and “The Wrestler” does just that. I didn’t fully know who Mickey Rourke was when I first saw the 2008 film, but his performance in the Darren Aronofsky film is, in a word, incredible. The plot centers around Rourke’s character of Randy “The Ram” Robinson and his attempt to rekindle a dead pro-wrestling career as he shores up the loose ends of his own personal life. It’s a tear-jerker and unmissable regardless if pro wrestling is your thing or not.
-----------------
The 1979 film, “The Black Stallion,” is ticketed as a kid’s movie, but it’s a beautifully ageless movie about a young man as he bonds with a wild horse and goes on to compete on the racetrack. Produced by Francis Ford Coppola and directed by Carroll Ballard, the film centers around a relatively mute 11-year-old Kelly Reno and a still-in-his-prime Mickey Rooney. It doesn’t rely on a lot of dialogue, instead relying on the cinematography to capture the wonder of childhood innocence.
-----------------
The last 10 years of Hollywood movie-making feels like one sequel, reboot or Marvel superhero movie after another, but not all reboots are bad. “Creed” did more than just extend the “Rocky” universe – it elevated it. The 2015 film starring Michael B. Jordan imagines Jordan as Apollo Creed’s son, now grown and battling angry demons as Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character mentors him to success in the ring. Director Ryan Coogler is a bonafide auteur, and Jordan looks to be a future Oscar winner, a rare combo for sports movies.
-----------------
A good director-actor combo can make a movie about sports one of the greatest films, period. “The Color of Money” took that to the extreme with Martin Scorsese directing multiple Academy Award winners Tom Cruise and Paul Newman in a movie about the billiards scene in Chicago. The plot revolves around Newman’s character, a former pool hustler, as he partners with an up-and-comer in Cruise. The relationship sours and comes to a head in a classic “the student has become the master” matchup. It’s one of Scorsese’s best films and remains a sports film icon.
-----------------
If “The Color of Money” is the sports film world’s grittiest accomplishment, “Caddyshack” might just be its funniest. Director Harold Ramis owned the 1980s comedy scene, but his 1980 golf film starring Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight and Bill Murray remains the start of his dazzling directorial career. I’ve seen the movie more than a dozen times, and I still laugh like it’s my first viewing. Watching Chase and Dangerfield go head-to-head on the green with Murray sprinkled in as the groundskeeper and Knight as the uppity country club member remains a staple of sports comedies.
-----------------
Getting multiple big-name actors involved in a sports movie takes effort, so I was excited when director James Mangold teamed up with Christian Bale and Matt Damon for “Ford v Ferrari.” The 2019 film did not disappoint, giving viewers insight into the 1960s rivalry between Ferrari and Ford. In the movie, Damon plays automotive designer Carroll Shelby as he works with British driver Ken Miles, played by Bale, to defeat the Italians at the 24-hour Le Mans in France in 1966. Just like “The Wrestler,” this movie is entertaining for even those who aren’t interested in automotive racing.
-----------------
If Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” has taught us how a good coach should act, Michael Sheen taught us what a bad coach would look like in “The Damned United.” The 2009 film directed by Tom Hooper centers around Sheen’s character, Brian Clough, and his 44-day stretch as the manager of Leeds United Football Club after the former manager leaves for another club. Clough, previously embarrassed by Leeds as the manager of another club, spews toxicity in his new position until he is forced to move on. There aren’t a lot of quality soccer films, so Sheen’s performance might make this one the best.
-----------------
For good reason, most sports movies don’t end in a defining competition at the climax. Every now and then, though, it’s done with perfection, like in the 1984 film, “The Karate Kid.” Directed by John G. Avildsen, the movie follows Ralph Maccio’s Daniel LaRusso as he challenges the brutal Cobra Kai dojo with the help of his mentor, Noriyuki “Pat” Morita as Mr. Miyagi. The movie ends with a “crane kick” move that everyone under the age of 50 has tried at least once. If you like the film, the re-boot TV show, “Cobra Kai,” is unmissable.
-----------------
It wasn’t until my wife read the draft of this column when it was pointed out that I had zero female representation on this list. Honestly, I don’t care for a lot of girl-centric movies, with the exception of “Million Dollar Baby,” “A League of their Own,” and “Whip It.” All three movies are exceptional, but “Whip It” is such a unique addition to the carousel of sports movies ideas. Directed by Drew Barrymore and starring Elliot Page, Kristen Wiig and Barrymore, the 2009 film follows Page as a small-town Texas girl who craves an escape from prototypical female role she’s growing into and gets it with a spot on a roller-derby team. This movie illuminated an incredibly fun sport in an entertaining way and featured a long line of talented female comedians.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.