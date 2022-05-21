SOUTHPORT — West Carteret started strong Friday night in the fourth round of the baseball 3A state playoffs, but it went downhill from there.
The No. 6 seed Patriots took a 1-0 lead over No. 2 seed South Brunswick in the first inning but gave up three runs in the second and 10 in the fourth to fall 13-1 in a five-inning, mercy-rule contest.
West was making its first trip to the fourth round in program history. The Morehead City club ended the year with a 19-7 record.
The Cougars improved to 22-3 and advance to the east regional final where they will take on No. 13 seed South Central (20-3) for the right to go to the state championship.
South Brunswick, the top team in MaxPreps’ 3A east rankings, is in the regional final for the first time since 1988.
Back-to-back singles from Bryan Garner and Josh Mason and then a one-out single from Tyler DeLuzio loaded the bases for West in the top of the first. Al Morris earned a base on balls to send Garner home and quickly give the team a 1-0 advantage, but the visitors couldn’t manage any more runs in the frame with consecutive strikeouts.
In the bottom of the second, sophomore South Columbus’ Patrick Boldt hit the first home run of his varsity career with a three-run blast to give the home team the lead for good.
The Cougars exploded for 10 runs in the fourth on seven hits, including a three-run single from Aubrey Smith.
Smith, one of three Division I signees on the team, also hit a double in the game and accounted for four RBI.
The UNC Wilmington commit also took the win on the mound, giving up just one run on four hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one.
Walker Jenkins, a North Carolina Tar Heels signee who is expected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, was intentionally walked twice in the fourth.
There were also two other walks and a hit batsman in the inning.
Jaxon Ellingsworth took the loss on the mound for West.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret….....100 0 0 x x - 1 4 2
S. Brunswick.....030 (10)0 0 x - 13 10 0
WP – Smith
LP – Ellingsworth
W. Carteret leading hitters: DeLuzio 1-2; Mason 1-2; Howell 1-2; Garner 1-3, run;
S. Brunswick leading hitters: Boldt 1-1 (HR), 3 RBI, run; Bocook 1-1, 3 runs; Smith 2-4 (2B, 3B), 4 RBI; Burgess 2-3, RBI, run; Dilgard 2-3, run; Daniels 1-3, RBI, run; Hartman 1-3, 2 RBI, 1 run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.