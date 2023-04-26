CAMP LEJEUNE — East Carteret kept the scoreboard keeper busy in its two baseball games with Lejeune.
The Mariners swept the Devil Pups last week in 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play, winning the first tilt 15-0 on April 18 and the rematch 16-0 on April 21.
The Mariners added another victory on Monday at Riverside-Martin on Monday with a 7-4 triumph.
East (12-6) leads the league standings with a 6-0 mark.
Lejeune (1-12) is at the other end of the standings at 0-6.
The Mariners will take on their top competition in the conference over the next two weeks, facing off in road and home contests versus Northside-Pinetown (13-4) and Pamlico (10-8). Both of those squads are now 5-1 in the Coastal Plains with those two splitting their season series.
Jacob Nelson put up phenomenal numbers in the back-to-back Lejeune contests, going 7-for-7 with two doubles, two triples, a home run, nine RBIs and six runs. He hit for the cycle in the first matchup with his single, double, triple and home run contributing to five RBIs.
Eli Jenkins went 3-for-3 with four runs in the second game April 21.
Alex Doans, Darren Piner and Brody Nelson each had two hits with Nelson accumulating three RBIs and Doans scoring three runs.
Bryan Hadder grabbed the win on the mound, striking out five and walking none while giving up just one hit in four innings.
East had a 5-0 lead entering the fifth inning and scored 11 runs over the next two frames to bring the contest to a close via mercy rule.
The Mariners put a 10-spot on the scoreboard in the first inning April 18 and never looked back in the first game.
Brody Nelson, Piner and Doans each had two hits, including a double, with Piner and Nelson accounting for two RBIs apiece.
Brody Nelson took the win on the mound, striking out four in three innings.
Against Riverside-Martin, Jacob Nelson went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and an RBI. Brody Nelson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. East tallied eight hits total.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
East Carteret…..........320 56x x – 16 14 1
Lejeune……...............000 00x x - 0 1 1
WP – B. Nelson
LP – Carver
East Carteret leading hitters: J. Nelson 3-3 (2B, 3B), 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Jenkins 3-3, 4 runs; Doans 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; D. Piner 2-4, 2 runs; B. Nelson 2-4 (2B), 3 RBIs, run; Hadder 1-3, 2 RBIs, run; Bates 1-3, RBI.
Lejeune leading hitters: English 1-2.
------------------
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Lejeune……................000 000 0 - 0 2 2
East Carteret.........(10)12 2xx x – 15 13 0
WP – B. Nelson
LP – Carver
Lejeune leading hitters: Antonio 1-2 (2B); Medina 1-2.
East Carteret leading hitters: J. Nelson 4-4 (2B, 3B, HR), 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Willis 1-1, RBI; J. Piner 1-1; B. Nelson 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Doans 2-3 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; D. Piner 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Bates 1-2, run.
