There’s a lot to love about the first draft of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s conference realignment plan.
The biggest one is that all three county teams are in the same conference for the first time ever. Add to that, each team’s main rival is in the conference, too, with East and West and then Croatan and Swansboro.
Southwest Onslow, Dixon and White Oak round out the proposed Conference 16.
Boy, where to begin with this one? First off, as a sportswriter for the county and not a fan of one of these specific teams, I’m about to be in conference championship heaven. It’s feasible to expect a county team to produce a league champion in every single sport.
Second, travel time has been drastically cut for Croatan and East, both previously a part of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. East was close to 100 miles away from outlier Heide Trask, and Croatan was close to 75. Now, the furthest East has to go is 65 miles one-way to Dixon, a 43-mile trip for Croatan. East Carteret’s average one-way distance will drop from approximately 64 miles to 40 and Croatan’s from 45 to 25.
When East and Croatan haven’t been paired in a conference – it’s happened twice now – county games have long served as a fun beginning to nonconference schedules, but now they can take place at the end of seasons and mean more than bragging rights.
The East-West matchups are endlessly fun to consider, such as the Mullet Bucket or the second basketball game being be an end-of-season dogfight for a championship, or at least determine where each team falls in their respective playoffs.
Croatan getting Swansboro in its conference is a real coup for them, too. The Pirates are the Cougars’ best rival, and matchups with them in just about every sport are exciting.
West gets the biggest break in the realignment proposal, seeing heavyweight 3A programs Jacksonville, Havelock and Northside-Jacksonville replaced by 2A Southwest Onslow, Croatan, East and Dixon. The Patriots have already performed well against Swansboro and White Oak, so the Patriots are sitting pretty.
Croatan’s conference schedule will be harder, but it would prefer that after four years in the abysmal Coastal 8. Having to play Richlands, Lejeune, Pender and Heide Trask offered very little competition in many sports. Now, the Cougars will see those teams replaced by West, Swansboro and White Oak, three competitive matchups in most sports.
East obviously got the worst end of this deal, both in getting reclassified as 2A and then placed in a 3A/2A split conference. The Mariners will literally go from being a 1A team to competing in what amounts to a 3A schedule. Southwest Onslow, Dixon and Croatan will remain the same, but Pender, Trask and Lejeune will be replaced by 3A teams Swansboro, West and White Oak.
It’s only a first draft, and a lot could change, but even the faint promise of having all three county teams and Swansboro in the same conference with very little big-school competition in the way has me pretty pumped.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
