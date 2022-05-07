OCEAN — Croatan boys lacrosse coach George Benson knew his incoming freshman class was going to be special, but not this quickly.
The Cougars set a new program benchmark Friday, reaching the third round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs for the first time in program history with an 11-4 win over Swansboro. Three freshmen – Matej Roth, Drew DeGeorge and Asher Denham – combined for 10 goals and eight assists in the win.
Croatan reached the second round in 2016 and 2017 after the program kicked off in 2015. Its 9-5 finish in 2018 was a program best, too, until this season’s current 10-3 record.
“This is a team full of freshmen, so we’re playing with house money right now,” Benson said. “Honestly, we came into the season focused on next year and beyond, but this team has really taken off faster than we expected.”
The Cougars were seeded No. 6 in the tournament after finishing second in the Northeastern Coastal Conference. They earned a bye in the first round, which this season only consisted of four games on the eastern side of the bracket to accommodate 20 teams. The Cougars hadn’t played a match since beating Havelock 16-5 on April 28.
“Twice now we’ve come off long breaks and performed up to our potential.” Benson said. “We had a few slipups tonight, but on the most part, I thought we played really well.”
The Cougars will face No. 3 Jacksonville in the third round on Tuesday. Croatan played the Cardinals (7-6) in the regular season on April 27 and won 14-8. Jacksonville, the second-place team from the Big East Conference, defeated West Carteret 16-11 in the second round.
Swansboro finished its season with a 7-8 record after the loss. The Bucs advanced to the playoffs as the No. 11 seed after finishing third in the Northeastern Coastal. They also had a bye in the first round.
“I think it was a great season overall,” Swansboro coach Derrek Geddes said. “We did a lot things we set out to do. There is still a lot of work to be done, obviously, but this was a successful season, and we’re heading in the right direction.”
It took just over a minute for Croatan to get on the scoreboard, with Matej Roth slotting an unassisted goal at the 10:45 mark of the first quarter. The Cougars led 2-0 before Swansboro also found the back of the net with a Chase Petty goal midway through the period.
Then Croatan scored 10 straight goals to lead 11-1 before the Pirates cut into the lead late in the fourth quarter. Roth finished the match with four goals and five assists, DeGeorge totaled three goals and two assists, while Denham tallied three goals and an assist.
Merrett Wagoner scored a goal, and Graham Myers and P.J. Kramer dished an assist apiece. There were assists for every Cougar goal but one in the match.
“We came into this game with 66 percent of our goals this season coming off assists,” Benson said. “That’s the highest we’ve had at Croatan. These guys are finding each other, they’re trusting each other. You love to see that.”
In the net, goalie Jackson Griffing finished with four saves. Swansboro goalie Hunter Shank finished with eight saves. Wagoner scored one more goal, and the Pirates got a goal apiece from Brady Geddes and Colin Shank.
“This is a young team with only six upperclassmen, and sometimes that shows,” Geddes said. “There were some mistakes, but I thought the seniors really left it all out there. Good luck to Croatan in the next round. They’re a well-coached team.”
The winner of the third-round game on Tuesday will go on to face either No. 2 First Flight (9-3) or No. 7 Cedar Ridge (15-5).
