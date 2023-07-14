----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Check out this week’s episode of The Paper Boys Podcast where J.J. Smith and I talk to Bryan Hanks of the “Bryan Hanks Show.” We talk about Kinston losing yet another minor league baseball team, his background in journalism and how newspapers have changed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Kudos to the owner, captain and crew of Sensation.
The boat officially withdrew its protest of disqualification from the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament this week. In doing so, it gave up the fight to potentially win $3.5 million for boating the heaviest blue marlin in the competition.
Losing out on that kind of money from a pair of bites from a shark or other marine animal is a hard pill to swallow, but it was done out of sportsmanship, and the team should be applauded for it.
Every day that the legal fight against the disqualification took place, the camaraderie of the teams that compete in the tournament and the spotlight on the positive impact of the competition took a major hit.
Equally important, money from the $5.85 million purse couldn’t be distributed until the protest was dropped.
It’s hard not to compare this controversy to the 2010 episode involving Citation, a Manteo boat. The boat’s first mate failed to purchase a North Carolina fishing license before the boat captured a then Big Rock-record 883-pound blue marlin, which was subsequently disqualified.
That resulted in a three-year legal battle that ultimately ended in a confidential settlement.
It’s crucial that this incident didn’t follow that trend.
Sensation is a county boat with the No. 1 Jarrett Bay Hull. When it backed into the weigh station that fateful Saturday night, the crowd was filled with family, friends and acquaintances of everyone on board.
Online, the disqualification caused an angry stir and an emotional split between those who sided with the tournament and those who sided with Sensation.
Captains argued about the rules, supporters of Sensation asked the boat to sit out next year’s tournament, and people who empathized with Big Rock wished the whole ordeal would just end.
The fight was personal, stirred up anger on both sides, and until it was ended, proved to be harmfully divisive.
Thankfully, the fight is over, and to top it off, the protest withdrawal letter submitted by Sensation expressed excitement about participating in the 66th annual competition in 2024.
No one wants to see this tournament lose a marquee boat or see an unfortunate incident get in the way of good competition. Sensation will be back now and more motivated than ever.
That’s a good thing for everyone.
From the tournament’s perspective, the controversy ending so quickly is a huge win. Everyone can move on in the name of sportsmanship and come back next summer for what will certainly be another year of growth and excitement for the competition.
That is credited to Sensation and its ability to put the ordeal behind it, so kudos.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.