BEAUFORT — The 1A/2A Coastal Conference named East Carteret’s Adam McIntosh as the Offensive Player of the Year in football in its recent all-league release.
The junior quarterback threw for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for nearly 800 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Mariners had a successful season, putting up a 6-3 overall record and advancing to the second round of the state playoffs, thanks to an offense that averaged 40 points per game.
They finished third in league play with a 4-2 mark.
The team put five players on the all-conference list, including Miguel Bassotto, Jacob Nelson, Mason Rose, Jathan Parker and Daniel White.
East also had numerous selections to all-conference teams in boys soccer, girls soccer and softball.
Those include: boys soccer, Trae Horton and Evan Fullwood; girls soccer, Breslyn Studebaker and Meredith Brooks; softball, Stella Bradford, Anna Gillikin, and Ashlyn Guthrie.
