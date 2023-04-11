NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys tennis team blanked East Carteret 9-0 on Wednesday in the first of two meetings between the two county teams.
The Patriots improved to 10-0 overall with the win, while East fell to 3-8. Both teams are not scheduled to play again until next week after spring break.
West went 6-0 in singles, with Adam Cummings at No. 1 defeating Trey Austin 6-1, 6-1, Moksh Thakore at No. 2 beating Wyatt Nowacek 6-1, 6-2 and Tanner Hahn at No. 3 shutting out Ayden Guthrie 6-0, 6-0.
Slate Taber at No. 4 won 6-1, 6-4 over Charlie Morris, Worth Stack at No. 5 won 6-2, 7-5 over Gardner Gooch, and Nash Taylor at No. 6 won 6-0, 6-2 over Ayush Malholtra.
West stuck with its starters in doubles, while East turned to new players for two of three matchups.
At No. 1, Cummings and Thakore blanked Morris and DeVAn 8-0, at No. 2, Hahn and Stack beat Bennett LoPicolo and Andrew Maier 8-2, and at No. 3, Connor Ballou and Taber won 8-1 over Colin Haynes and Liam Harding.
The two teams will play each other again at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport on April 24. East’s next match is at Swansboro (4-5) on Monday, while West will host Swansboro on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, East Carteret 0
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Wyatt Nowacek (EC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Ayden Guthrie (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Slate Taber (WC) def. Charlie Morris (EC), 6-1, 6-4.
No. 5: Worth Stack (WC) def. Gardner Gooch (EC), 6-2, 7-5.
No. 6: Nash Taylor (WC) def. Ayush Malholtra (EC), 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Thakore (WC) def. Morris/DeVan (EC), 8-0.
No. 2: Hahn/Stack (WC) def. Bennett LoPicolo/Andrew Maier (EC), 8-2.
No. 3: Connor Ballou/Taber (WC) def. Colin Haynes/Liam Harding (EC), 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.