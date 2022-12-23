FAYETTEVILLE — The West Carteret boys basketball team traveled to Fayetteville this week for three games in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic.
The Patriots went 2-1 to finish third in their bracket and move to 8-3 overall as they looked to defend last year’s title. They defeated Terry Sanford 49-43 in the first round, lost to Pine Forest 60-55 in the second and defeated Hoke County 53-50 in overtime of the consolation finals.
They competed in a Chuck Mohn bracket, highlighted by Pine Forest (7-2) and Seventy-First (8-1), the team that knocked the Patriots out of a state championship spot last winter.
The 32-team event featured four brackets each named for notable Fayetteville coaches: E.E. Smith’s Latanya “Dee” Hardy, Pine Forest’s Chuck Mohn, Seventy-First’s Bernie Poole and South View’s Brenda Jernigan.
West finished its week at Pine Forest on Thursday, beating Hoke County (3-7) in overtime after the two teams were tied 42-all at the end of regulation.
The final four minutes featured a whopping 19 free throw shots, with neither team performing well there. West went 2-for-7 from the charity stripe, and finished 7-for-18 there overall, while Hoke County went 5-for-12 in the overtime period and finished 13-for-27 overall.
Jaylen Hewitt led the Patriots with 11 points in the game, finishing strong down the stretch with five in the fourth quarter and four in overtime. He also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds to help the Patriots outrebound Hoke County 40-33 in total.
Dylan McBride scored five in overtime and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Worth Stack also reached double scoring figures with 10 points on top of eight rebounds, two assists and a block.
Cason Collins sank two of the team’s four three-pointers to finish with nine points and five rebounds, while Jaxon Whitaker had eight points and three blocks.
West opened its bracket with the win over Terry Sanford (4-3), outscoring the Bulldogs in every quarter while maintaining a solid lead until the final buzzer.
The Patriots shot 49 percent from the floor and had even scoring contributions. McBride led with 12 points, Adam Cummings scored nine, and Collins and Stack scored eight apiece.
Hewitt led the effort on the boards with six rebounds, Whitaker and Stack pulled down five apiece, and Collins had four rebounds and three steals.
The Patriots traveled the following night to Pine Forest and lost 60-55. They led 29-25 at halftime but were outscored by five point in the third quarter and four in the fourth.
This time, three Patriots finished in double scoring figures with Hewitt putting up 15 points, Stack 13 and McBride 11. The team had another strong shooting night, too, going 52 percent from the floor and sinking six three-pointers.
Stack’s 11 rebounds helped him record his fourth double-double of the season. Cummings tallied four rebounds and four assists, and Xavier Jones swiped three steals.
West won’t play again until Friday, Jan. 6 when it travels to Croatan for the teams’ 3A Coastal Conference opener.
Here are results of the consolation finals game:
VARSITY BOYS
Hoke County..................... 6 10 11 15 - 8 - 50
W. Carteret..................... 10 12 9 11 - 13 - 53
HOKE COUNTY (50) – Leggett 18, Sutton 18, McDavid 4, Wilson 4, Kinston 2, Breedon 2, Leggett (1) 2.
WEST CARTERET (53) – Hewitt 11, McBride 11, Stack 10, Collins 9, Whitaker 8, Cummings 6.
