OCEAN — The coronavirus pandemic and his older brother have helped shape Sam Hoy’s career as a student-athlete at Croatan.
The senior has worked hard to produce two standout years in football and baseball, but that wasn’t always the case. He decided to change midway through his sophomore year.
“If I’m honest with myself, my first two years, I didn’t have a lot of drive,” he said. “I woke up one day during quarantine – COVID did for me like it did for a lot of people – and it forced me to recognize that every day isn’t guaranteed, so I made up my mind that I was going to be the hardest working person on the team. It sucked, but I definitely got some perspective on life.”
Ever since he’s showed up to practice early and stayed late. Some of the underclassmen have joined him as he’s established the right approach to the game.
“Honestly, it makes me happy,” he said. “We’re all working to get better. Good teams are made that way, getting in extra swings, working out on the weekends.”
Hoy’s commitment beginning at the end of his sophomore campaign helped him enjoy a wonderful junior year.
In the fall, he ranked second on the football team with 6.5 tackles for loss from his defensive end position for a squad that became the first in school history to go unbeaten in conference play with a 6-0 record.
Four days after falling in the second round of the playoffs, he was lining up in the batter’s box to begin a baseball season that saw him lead the team with 23 RBI. He hit .452 with four doubles, two triples and a home run for a squad that went undefeated in conference with a 14-0 mark.
“That was definitely two pretty good winning seasons back-to-back,” Hoy said.
The unblemished baseball year came to an unceremonious end in the first round of the playoffs with a 6-1 loss to East Bladen.
“Going undefeated in baseball wasn’t necessarily a good thing,” Hoy said. “East Bladen had good athletes, and we had been playing pitchers who threw an average of 72. The East Bladen pitcher averaged 81-82, and we weren’t prepared for him. It was extremely disappointing.”
Hoy hit the weight room hard in the offseason to prepare for his senior football year. He shot out the gates with 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the first six games before suffering a torn meniscus.
“They told me I might not come back during the season, but I busted my butt, and I made sure I got back,” he said. “Not returning for my senior year wasn’t an option.”
He came back in time to catch a 37-yard touchdown pass in the first round of the playoffs versus J.H. Rose.
And now another baseball season has Hoy putting up big numbers again. He leads Croatan in average (.446), RBI (16), home runs (three), doubles (seven), on-base percentage (.515) and slugging (.767). He also leads the team in ERA (1.62) and innings pitched (26).
“I love pitching,” he said. “I’ve been pitching since I started playing baseball. I don’t necessarily throw it the hardest, but I can locate it. I can put the ball on the corners. That is where I make my money. And from a hitter’s perspective, I can appreciate what pitchers are thinking. Like if a guy is crowding the plate, I’m going to throw him an inside curveball because there is no way he can touch it.”
Hoy’s last two successful varsity seasons were welcome relief after a most disappointing sophomore baseball season that was wiped out by COVID-19. He was going to play alongside his older brother, Zach.
“I would have loved that,” he said. “I was looking forward to it. He had such a great junior year. I wanted to see what he could do as a senior.”
Zach hit .522 as a junior with 39 RBI in 23 games. As a senior, he had 45 tackles and 10 tackles for loss during the football season with six catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
“I always idolized Zach,” Hoy said. “He was a dominant high school athlete. He was a phenomenal football and baseball player. He was one of the hardest working people I know. His friends would say the same thing. He had a big influence on me.”
In addition to being, as Hoy put it, “big dudes” – Hoy is 6-5, 230 pounds while Zach is 6-3, 230 – and standout football and baseball players, the brothers are also stellar students. Zach majors in computer engineering at N.C. State. Hoy is considering N.C. State and Miami and plans on majoring in biomedical engineering. He sports a 4.55 GPA and ranks in the top five of his class.
Both brothers decided their athletic careers would end in high school.
“Zach got recruited by some good schools, but when you see the amount of work involved – sports in college are like a job – and athletes don’t tend to have tough majors like STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Zach said there was no way he could manage the two and couldn’t give 100 percent to both, and that made an impact on me.”
Here are a few of Hoy’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Favorite TV Show: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Family Guy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Zach Bryan.
Favorite Song: “Eenie Meenie” by Sean Kingston (feat. Justin Beiber).
Favorite Book: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” by J.K. Rowling.
Favorite Team: Savannah Bananas.
Favorite Athlete: Ray Lewis.
Favorite Vacation: Fishing in Florida.
Favorite Hobby: Listening to music.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “I have brought peace, freedom, justice, and security to my new empire.” – Anakin Skywalker.
Favorite Food: Mac and cheese.
Favorite Drink: Chocolate milk.
Favorite Restaurant: Moe’s Southwest Grill.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Going 4-for-4 with two home runs and two doubles, and laying out for a pop up to make a double play in the same game.”
Favorite Teacher: Señora Yani Schick.
Favorite Sport: Water polo.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Sleeping.
Favorite Website/App: Clash of Clans.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Chris Bumstead.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Adam Sandler, Elon Musk, Andrew Garfield, Seth MacFarlane and Helen Keller.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Nathan Griffin, Weston Thomas, Easton Taylor, Chase Byrd, Owen Woodruff and coach Fred Stewart.
Items For A Deserted Island: Banana trees, Doritos, Baja Blast Mountain Dew, a recliner and Jeff Bezos.
