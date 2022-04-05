MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys golf team won its latest 3A Coastal Conference match on March 28 at Morehead City Country Club.
The Patriots scored 309 off their four best 18-hole scores in the match. White Oak placed second with a score of 411, Dixon was third with 421 and Richlands fourth with 446.
Jake Bradley and Ryan Johnson each tallied match-low scores of 76. Shawn Benson was right behind them with a 77, and David Garner finished with an 80 for the top four scores.
Johnson has placed the lowest score for his team in three of the four matches so far this season. He finished with a 76 at Star Hill Golf Course on March 21 and a 78 at Jacksonville Country Club on March 7.
Two other golfers cleared the Morehead City course in less than 80 strokes. Richlands’ Matlew Ocson tied Bradley and Johnson with a 76, and Dixon’s Jacob Rose finished with a 79.
Other Patriots in the match were Brannon Ferguson with an 87 and Kai Thammavungsa with a 90.
Croatan only fielded three golfers in the match, so it did not receive a team score. However, the average of its three golfers’ scores, 94, ranked second among the three-score averages from the other teams in attendance.
Johnathan Le posted an 83, Dominic Metcalf 93 and Brayton Lenthall a 106.
The next match for both teams is Monday, April 25, at North Shore Country Club in Sneads Ferry.
