CHAPEL HILL — The third time proved to be the charm for the East Carteret athletic program.
After getting bumped up to 2A and placed in a predominately 3A league in the first two drafts of the N.C. High School Athletic Association realignment plan, East remained 2A in the third draft on Thursday but did get removed from the mostly 3A conference.
The Mariners are now the only 2A school in a 1A league including Pamlico, Lejeune, Jones Senior, Northside-Pinetown and Southside.
“I’m finally satisfied,” East Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “I’m still not happy we are 2A, but we are in a league now where we can be competitive in multiple sports, and it’s fair as far as student population.”
The new league breaks down enrollment-wise as follows: East, 534; Pamlico, 449; Southside, 406; Northside-Pinetown, 406; Lejeune, 341; Jones Senior, 306.
The average daily memberships (ADM) of the schools in the previously proposed 2A/3A conference included: West Carteret, 1,130; Swansboro, 1,086; White Oak, 1,057; Richlands, 908; Dixon, 891; Croatan, 874; Southwest Onslow, 706; East, 534.
“It gives us a chance to compete for conference championships against schools with the same size enrollment,” Griffee said. “We could have competed in some sports year in, year out in the other conference, but we couldn’t afford the same luxury in a lot of nonrevenue sports.”
The NCHSAA typically uses ADMs to figure realignment every four years, but this year used a formula that saw enrollment count 50% with Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage each counting 25%.
The Wells Fargo State Cup recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school that receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In the first draft, East, a 1A athletic program for the past 15 years, was bumped up to 2A, and placed in a split 2A/3A seven-team conference with five 3A schools.
East’s first appeal to remain in the 1A division wasn’t granted, and in the second draft, another 3A school (Richlands) was added to the 2A/3A league.
Now the Mariners have the odd distinction of being the only 2A program in an otherwise all-1A league. There is no other conference in the state that features just one school from a differing classification.
“It looks weird,” Griffee said. “We’re going to need to win it or finish in the top two to make the 2A playoffs.”
Losing East from the potential 2A/3A split conference was a disappointment to fellow county athletic programs West Carteret and Croatan.
The first two realignment drafts showed all three county teams in the same conference for the first time since Croatan came on the scene in 1998. Croatan has always been a 2A program. East and West haven’t been in the same conference since 1980 when East was last a 3A school. East dropped to 2A in 1981 and remained there until 2006 when it fell to 1A due to dwindling enrollment.
“Can you imagine East-West in the last regular season conference game, and Croatan-Swansboro in the last game,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “How awesome would that have been?”
In addition to losing a county rival as a league opponent, West and Croatan also lost Southwest Onslow from the conference, making it a six-team league.
Southwest Onslow joins a 2A seven-team league including Kinston, North Lenoir, South Lenior, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan.
“The six-team conference, that is tough,” West Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “especially when you’re surrounded by eight-team conferences. Now we’re going to be fighting for nonconference opponents with Croatan and the other teams in our conference. We’ll try to beat each other to them.”
Turner said he had already been on the phone Thursday trying to line up nonconference opponents, but the geographical position of West and Croatan doesn’t make them enticing opponents for inland programs.
Boal found himself in the same spot.
“When it went down, I had two or three calls about football games within 30 minutes,” Boal said. “You better be ready, because before we thought we needed three (nonconference) games. Now we need five. That is a different scenario.”
Non-football teams have it even tougher. Those teams can play 24 games, meaning in a six-team league they have just 10 conference games, providing a need to find 14 nonconference games.
“You can find plenty of nonconference games for week one and week two,” Turner said. “But because you’re surrounded by bigger conferences, it gets tough after that. You are ‘Wednesday Warriors’ after that (playing in between usual Tuesday and Friday games). We’re still pretty happy with this league. We just need to find some teams to play.”
Boal found another issue in trying to find nonconference opponents. Croatan still has a 2A enrollment, but because of the new formula, it was bumped up to 3A after winning the Wells Fargo 2A Cup and last year finishing as the runner-up.
“The funny thing is, we’re getting all these calls from big traditional 3A schools that want to play us,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’re 3A because of an equation, we still have 2A numbers.’ It’s hilarious. They want us to just jump in and play them, and they have 1,200 kids, while we have 800-and-something.”
Athletic programs now have until Wednesday to file a final appeal to the NCHSAA Realignment Committee. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the committee will submit a final realignment report to the NCHSAA Board of Directors.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will vote on the final realignment plan in March, and the alignment will begin in August.
