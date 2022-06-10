OCEAN — Croatan graduate Drake Egan knew exactly what he wanted out of his college choice – a mechanical engineering major and a chance to keep wrestling.
He found that in Indiana Tech, a small private school in Fort Wayne, Ind., featuring a NAIA Division I wrestling program.
“I did a lot of research into Division II-level colleges that had engineering programs and where I could potentially wrestle,” Egan said. “I reached out to their coach, and they were interested in me.”
Egan visited the school in March with the understanding that a scholarship offer was on the table. He liked what he saw on the visit and made the commitment official later in the spring.
“I loved the campus,” he said. “They have a lot of great facilities that are all mostly new. The class sizes are small, and the school is really small in general. Most of the student body are athletes as well, so I feel like I’ll fit in really well with that.”
Finding the school where he could continue wrestling was the challenge, but deciding whether or not he wanted to keep wrestling after high school was not.
“Wrestling helped me stay focused on school and remain goal-driven,” he said. “I think that will help in college as well.”
Egan will leave Croatan as one of the program’s top wrestlers over the last few years, but he knows that the wrestling culture outside of the East Coast is different than what he’s accustomed to.
“It will be a new learning curve,” Egan said. “In those Midwest states, wrestling is a bigger part of the lifestyle. It’s still a growing sport in North Carolina, so it’s definitely going to be an adjustment.”
As a senior at Croatan, Egan finished with a 40-6 overall record for the most wins on the team. He won the 3A east regional title at 160 pounds, beating Noah Harrell (36-6) of South Brunswick by an 11-7 decision. He went on to place fourth in the state tournament and helped the Cougars reach the third round of the dual team state tournament.
During the regular season, Egan won a conference title and captured victories at the Swiss Bear Classic and the Beast of the East.
“He led us in most categories, and he was our only state placer,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “He’s very natural. Some kids are just naturally flexible and have that movement that fits with wrestling. It’s like surfing – it takes a specific type of movement and athlete to excel.”
Egan was injured his entire junior year with a torn meniscus. As a sophomore, he had won the 145-pound 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship and placed third at regionals. The Cougars were dual team runners-up that season, where he finished with a 40-14 record.
“He would have gotten 100 wins easy had he been able to wrestle as a junior,” Perry said. “He has a great work ethic. He and Blake McCabe both worked really hard ever since their freshman year. They got paired up together and stayed the same size and pushed each other every day in practice.”
In college, Egan is expecting to wrestle at 165 pounds.
“If he gives the same effort he gave with us, I think he’ll be fine,” Perry said. “He has the natural talent, and he has always had the right mentality. That will serve him well.”
Egan’s little brother, Dasch, also wrestles at Croatan. He compiled a 5-0 record at 120 pounds as a freshman in 2021-2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.