The Newport Middle School boys basketball team wins its first league title in the 22-year history of the school. Members of the team are, left to right: front row, Haidyn Zayas, Jonathan Neugent, James McDonald, Noah Jackson, Izaac Skehan, Jordan Simpson, JeJuan Tripp, manager Carson Lilly; back row, coach Katrina Smith, Lincoln Strump, Jay Murray, Rushawn McDonald, Dallas Riggan, and Noah Miller. (Contributed photo)