NEWPORT — The Newport Middle School boys basketball team made history on Thursday, capturing the program’s first league title.
NMS was established in 2001.
The Eagles held off a furious rally from Broad Creek to take a 33-32 victory in the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference tiebreaker finale.
Both teams entered the contest with 7-1 records.
Newport led 28-19 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs’ Kannon McBride scored 10 of his team’s 13 points in the final frame to pull his squad to within one.
McBride finished with a game-high 21 points.
Other scorers for Broad Creek were: Ayden Daffron, six; Gavin Zheng, three; and Tyler Thorpe, two.
JeJuan Tripp and Izaac Skehan led the Eagles, accounting for 31 of their team’s 33 points.
Tripp scored all nine of Newport’s points in the third quarter as it outscored the visitors 9-1. He finished with 16.
Skehan scored 10 of his team’s 12 points in the first quarter and ended with 15.
Lincoln Strump scored the other two points for the Eagles.
Newport overcame a rough night at the free-throw line, going 2-for-10, including a 0-for-4 effort in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs helped themselves at the line, going 7-for-8.
