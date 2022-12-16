OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team rained down shots Thursday in an 88-49 victory over Southside at home.
Jaden Hilliard sank eight three pointers en route to a 30-point night to help the Cougars (6-3) set a new scoring high mark for the third straight game.
Croatan set the bar to a new level Dec. 9 with a 75-26 win at Ocracoke. Then the Cougars upped the ante by a point on Monday with a 76-36 victory at Spring Creek.
The 88 points against the Seahawks (2-7) was the most for the Croatan boys program in a decade. They eclipsed 88 twice in the 2012-2013 season.
“This team needs confidence, and seeing the ball go through the hoop over and over, that’s what’ll do it,” Croatan coach Scott McBride said. “We’re hoping that confidence carries over into conference.”
The Cougars reached the 20-point mark by the midway point of the first quarter and ended it with a 32-11 lead. They led 53-24 at halftime.
What started as a quick heat check from the three-point arc for Hilliard turned into a career night for the sophomore, eclipsing the 25 he scored in the win over Ocracoke. He averages 17.1 points per game.
The Cougars sank 11 three-pointers in total, including two from Trey Jones and one from Jadon Davidson.
“It’s fun to see those shots fall. It’s why we got the shooting machine for practice,” McBride said. “It makes a big difference when we make those shots.”
Despite the growing lead in the game, and the mercy-rule running clock that kicked in during the fourth quarter, the Croatan defense stayed vigilant, holding the visitors to just one more point in the second half than they had in the first.
“We picked it up defensively and hit a bunch of shots out of the gate,” McBride said. “It’s contagious at that point, which leads to steals and more shots and limiting our turnovers.”
The big lead also allowed McBride to empty the bench and get nine Cougars in on the scoring mix. Starters Luke Jones scored 19 and Luke Green 13, and rotation players like Holden Martin scored nine, Seth Boyette five and Trevor Hamrick four.
Southside also looked for scoring opportunities from deep, sinking four three-pointers, all from Manvonte Deloach. He was the only Seahawk to reach double scoring figures with 25 points.
The two teams will see each other again for a rematch on Jan. 5 in Chocowinity.
That game will cap the Cougars’ nonconference schedule, which will end with a run of five straight opponents with losing records. The last team Croatan played with a record above .500 was East Carteret (6-2). The Cougars lost that game 67-53.
The last five nonconference opponents are West Craven (1-4), Ocracoke (2-6), Spring Creek (1-6), Southside and Northside-Pinetown (4-5).
Croatan traveled to Northside on Friday and will play the Panthers a second time at home on Wednesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Southside.......................... 11 13 12 13 - 49
Croatan............................. 32 21 17 18 - 88
SOUTHSIDE (49) – Deloach 25, Joyner 8, Moore 7, Stilley 4, Dixon 3, Elks 2.
CROATAN (88) – Hilliard 30, Jones 19, Green 13, Martin 9, Davidson 5, Boyette 4, Hamrick 4, Wilson 2, Woody 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.