MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team has a lot to build on.
The Patriots finished above .500 for the first time since 2016, going 10-8-1 in Noah Lewis’ first year as coach. They also took third in league play for the first time since then, thanks to a 5-5 mark in the 3A Coastal Conference.
West had gone 19-48 over the previous four seasons, winning three games apiece in three of those campaigns.
“Last season went well, and this one can go one of two ways,” Lewis said. “We can build on that, or we can fade away, so this is a huge year for us. Taking a step back is not an option.”
Enthusiasm abounds in the program with 60 showing up for tryouts, and consistent and large turnouts for offseason workouts that started in February.
There were 20 to 25 who showed up for those once-a-week pickup games, and soon there were 40 to 50.
“I had to start setting up more organized workouts after word got out,” Lewis said. “It went from one day a week in February to two and then three and then four, so they’re in pretty good shape, but not as good as they thought, because I humbled them real quick on Monday.”
Lewis got the job in June last year after graduating from East Carolina in May. The former West standout was 22 years old at the time. He was the program’s fourth coach in the previous nine years.
“I started so late last year, so to get an extra four months of the offseason has been incredible,” Lewis said. “We’re definitely looking good compared to last year at this time. I’m much more confident than I was last year too.”
The Patriots will have their work cut out for them after losing their top two scorers.
Rob Cummings (16 goals, five assists) posted 37 points, while Jake Bradley (four goals, 13 assists) had 21.
No other player on the team produced more than eight points.
Keeper Matthew Roberts also graduated after helping the team register four shutouts, while giving up just one goal apiece in four other games.
“Those guys, as well as Davis Adams and Parker Wood, were mainstays in the starting 11 from day one to the end of the season,” Lewis said. “We lost some big names, but the improvement I’ve seen in this offseason from some players has been wonderful, and I think we have guys to fill those spots.”
Lewis said he’s expecting big things from Jonah Lind, Ryan Duncan and Macon Varner, and also highlighted the leadership skills of Jordan Johnson, Cruz Plisko and Gabe Troy.
West will compete with the likes of Croatan and Swansboro in the Coastal Conference. The Cougars went 10-0 in the league, outscoring opponents 41-1, and the Pirates went 7-3.
“You have to give Croatan a lot of respect after they go 10-0,” Lewis said. “I think they are rebuilding a bit, and I think Swansboro is going through something similar. They’re the favorites, but I hope we can bridge the gap and get up there with those two and compete for a conference championship.”
The Patriots will start the season on Monday, Aug. 22 at East Carteret.
