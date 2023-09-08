MOREHEAD CITY — The third 3A Coastal Conference girls golf match went much the same as the first two.
After taking the opener by 25 shots and the second by 20, Croatan won the third by 25.
The Cougars put up their best score of the season Wednesday with 131 at the Morehead City Country Club following back-to-back 134 scores at North Shore Country Club and Star Hill Golf Club.
Swansboro was the runner-up for the second consecutive match with 156, followed closely by West Carteret with 157.
East Carteret, a member of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, was invited to the match and placed fourth with 165. Richlands was next with 173 and Dixon shot 179.
Swansboro’s Parker Marion, a Croatan transfer, has now been the medalist in each of the three matches, edging Croatan’s Maddie Cunningham by one shot at Morehead City Country Club.
Marion shot a 40 over nine holes in the 31-golfer event, followed by Cunningham with a 41.
The Cougars showed their depth by taking six of the top eight spots.
Nicole Hassi took third with a 43, followed by Natalia Melbard and Landy Clifton with 47 apiece. Alison Anderson shot 49 to place seventh, and Giada Melbard was next with a 53.
West Carteret’s Kalyn Trujillo tied Natalia Melbard and Clifton for fourth with a 47. Trujillo’s teammates Merritt Garner and Sarah Tell tied for 12th with 55 apiece. Madeline Steidl was one shot back in 14th with a 56. Maggie Garner tied for 20th with a 59, and Laylah Davis shot a 60 to tie for 23rd.
Carley Fulcher and Darby Short gave East Carteret its top finishers, tying for ninth with 54 scores. Teammate Annabelle Grist tied for 15th, shooting 57.
The Mariners’ Lucy Ramey tied for 18th with a 58, Olivia Cox tied for 20th with a 59, and Corrie Rose ended up in a tie for 23rd with a 60.
The fourth 3A Coastal Conference match will take place Tuesday at the North Shore Country Club.
