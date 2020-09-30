Bam Adebayo represents the 252 area code well.
The former Northside-Pinetown standout and the Miami Heat will continue their surprising playoff run tonight when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals at 9 p.m. on ABC.
It’s the first time in NBA Finals history where two teams that didn't make the playoffs last season will face off for the championship.
Miami defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night by a 125-113 score to become the first team seeded fifth or lower to make the NBA Finals since the New York Knicks in 1999.
Adebayo, who regularly played East Carteret in the 1A Coastal Plains Conference in the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons, finished with a career-high 32 points, to go along with 14 rebounds and five assists.
In the fourth quarter with the game on the line and Boston leading 96-90, Adebayo took over. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in the final 12 minutes.
He became the first Heat player with a 30-point and 10-rebound playoff game since LeBron James in 2014. It was the seventh time he recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game this postseason. The only Heat player with more in a single postseason is James in 2012.
In the Celtics series, the third-year center led the Heat in scoring (21.8), rebounds (11), assists, (5.2), steals (1.7) and shooting percentage (60.8).
In Game 1, he made one of the most memorable blocks in NBA history at the end of a 117-114 overtime victory.
With the Heat clinging to a 116-114 lead as the final seconds ticked away in OT, Jayson Tatum pulled his right arm back to throw down a ferocious dunk, which would have tied the game and likely sent it into a second overtime. But Adebayo came racing over and jumped up with his left arm and blocked Tatum with his hand bending over the rim.
The stunning play created a stir on social media with Magic Johnson tweeting that it was the best defensive play he had ever seen in the playoffs.
Adebayo is averaging 18.5 points and leads the team with 11.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this postseason.
Teammate Jimmy Butler called him the “heart and soul” of the team and predicted he will be “the reason we win a championship.”
In a glaring example of his importance, Miami has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per 100 possessions with Adebayo on the court and been outscored by 3.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the bench.
The 14th pick in the 2017 draft, he made the NBA All-Star team for the first time this season, finished fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting and was the runner-up to fellow 252 area code representative Brandon Ingram (Kinston) of the New Orleans Pelicans for the Most Improved Player award.
He’s probably even more impressive off the court.
Last week, he donated 100 new Nike book bags to Beaufort County’s Bright Futures program.
And he never lets a big moment pass without reminding fans why he does the things he does.
After the deciding game Sunday night, he called his mother “my rock” and was looking forward to her joining him in the bubble in Orlando, Fla. for the Finals.
As finely documented by ESPN’s Zach Lowe in a February piece titled “Bam Adebayo is the fiercest, best NBA player you don't know,” Marilyn Blount raised Adebayo in a single-wide trailer home in Pinetown, waking every day at 5:45 a.m. to cook her son a hot breakfast as he slept.
After Adebayo left for school in the mornings, Blount walked to the Acre Station Meat Farm, where she took home about $12,000 per year as a cashier. When her son came home from basketball practice, she was already asleep.
He keeps a photo of the trailer in his locker and writes the address of it on his shoes before games.
“As I got older, I started thinking, ‘My mom doesn't deserve this,’” he told Lowe. “My whole devotion became to get my mom out of that trailer.”
Adebayo could agree this offseason, or whenever free agency starts, to a contract that will set him up for life, and set his mother up for whatever she wants as well. He’s already looking at houses for her.
He currently rents an apartment on the 48th floor of a high-rise in downtown Miami. His mother lives on the fifth floor. Adebayo has driven her home from games during his career. He knows that won’t last.
“My mom is a country lady,” he told Lowe, regarding her desire to live in North Carolina or Kentucky. “She wants to be in the trees. I'm really gonna miss her. It has always been me and her.”
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.