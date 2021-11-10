If you’re wondering what life might have looked like for the West Carteret football team over its 58-year history if it didn’t have to share a conference with Havelock … well … you’re probably looking at it.
West is 8-2, a league champion and in the second round of the state playoffs.
The Patriots won their first conference championship this season in 57 years.
They hosted just their fourth home playoff game.
They won just their fourth playoff game.
And now they will host a second-round playoff game for the first time ever this Friday.
Of course, it’s hard to win a conference championship when one of the top 10 programs in the state is in your conference every year.
Ditto for hosting playoff games and winning them.
If you’re finishing second, third or fourth in the league every year, you’re usually going on the road, and you’re usually playing a pretty good team.
It’s hard to win much in the postseason if you don’t get a good seed, and for much of its history, West hasn’t earned good seeds.
And this doesn’t even take into account those years when the Patriots also had to share a conference with Greenville-area schools, Wilmington-area schools or Goldsboro-area schools.
And while other programs haven’t suffered droughts as bad as West, it goes to show that sharing a league with Havelock has its consequences.
Swansboro hasn’t won a conference title since 1988, and White Oak hasn’t won one since 2000.
The Patriots should petition the N.C. High School Athletic Association and make it so it never has to share a league with Havelock again.
They’ve done their time.
They deserve some success.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.