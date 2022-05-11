SWANSBORO — West Carteret and Croatan each outlasted Swansboro in the 3A Coastal Conference track and field championships while posting near identical scores.
The West girls had a more difficult time separating from the Pirates, winning 185-160.
The Croatan boys won comfortably, totaling 186 points to Swansboro’s 116.
Croatan took third in the girls meet with 111 points, followed by White Oak with 51, Dixon with 35 and Richlands with eight.
West was third in the boys meet with 111 points, followed by White Oak with 94, Richlands with 39 and Dixon with six.
GIRLS
The Patriot girls had nine wins in the meet.
Grace Guilford and Courtney Tyndall each collected three victories.
Guilford timed in at 58.81 seconds in the 400 meters, and Tyndall toed the line in 2:33 in the 800 meters.
The two teamed up with Kaeyln Mangrum and Kenley Ballou in the 800-meter relay to capture the triumph in 1:49.03, and joined Isabella Mennella and Hubbard Stack in the 1,600-meter relay to run away from the pack in 4:12.
Stack took the 300-meter hurdles in 49.86, while Ballou placed third in the 400 meters in 1:02.53.
Sha’niyah Gethers swept the sprints, taking the 100 meters in 12.66 and the 200 meters in 25.58. She also took second in the long jump with a 15-foot, 7.5-inch leap.
Tyler Collins and Alyssa Cooley added the other two wins.
Collins cleared 5-04 in the high jump, and Cooley measured out a 10-0 vault in the pole vault.
Bella Counts finished as runner-up in the 3,200 meters in 13:37, followed by teammate Sara Windsor in 13:46.
Ryan Germain claimed second in the 800 meters in 2:37.
Counts and Germain joined Riley Preston and Elaina Sherline in the 3,200-meter relay to end up third in 11:16.
MaryBeth Garrison was runner-up in the triple jump with a 32-10 distance, and Kendyll Preston took third in the 100 meters in 12.94.
------------------
Croatan went home with two victories on the girls side.
Ginger Hayden hit 34-05 in the triple jump, and Janelle Ketner, Eliana Dettle, Ayla Zales and Alyssia Trigleth teamed up to time in at 10:40 in the 3,200-meter relay.
Hayden added a third-place leap of 15-02.5 in the long jump.
Trigleth collected three more medals. She was runner-up in both the 200 and 400 meters with respective times of 26.0 and 1:00.16, and joined Logan Besemer, Tessa McFarland and Ketner in the 1,600-meter relay to take second in 4:16.
McFarland rounded out her day with two more medals, taking second in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.01 and third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.05.
Ketner finished third in the 800 meters in 2:43.
Kayla Hunt placed third in the 1,600 meters in 6:04, and Jadyn Melby claimed third in the pole vault with a 9-0 clearance.
The 400-meter relay team of Josie Klaumann, Raegan Turbeville, Kaelyn Parmley and Olivia Fails took third in 56.84.
Croatan has been without the services of Navaya Zales this spring due to injury. She won the cross country state title in the fall and added two more state championships in the winter track and field season in the 1,000 meters and 1,600 meters.
BOYS
The Cougars racked up eight triumphs in the boys meet.
Kenny Lombreglia led the way with three medals. He won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.63, and joined Brayden Stephens, Matthew Quispe and Luke Nicolajsen in the 1,600-meter relay to capture the victory in 3:26. Lombreglia was also the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.89.
Nicolajsen added a win in the 400 meters in 50.12.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Sean Manning, Cooper Stephens, James Wallace and Quispe earned a victory in 8:35.
Wallace took second in the 800 meters in 2:05, while Stephens took third in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.14.
Colten Rodriguez won the 3,200 meters in 10:13, and grabbed the runner-up spot in the 1,600 meters in 4:45.50.
AJ Matas finished first in the shot put with a 48-06 push and took second in the discus with a 128-09 throw.
Will Rouse followed in each event, taking second in the shot put with a 46-09 tale of the tape and third in the discus with a 122-05 toss.
Croatan filled the top three spots in the pole vault with Zach Pruett clearing 13-03, followed by Jack Daffron at 12-06 and Ben Futral at 12-0.
Holden Martin took the high jump with a 5-08 leap.
Justin Wax placed third in the 1,600 meters in 4:52, and Tyrese Cone ended up third in the 3,200 meters in 10:42.
------------------
West gathered four wins on the boys side.
Lamar Teel toed the line in 11.07 in the 100 meters, and Spencer Maxwell clocked in at 23.27 in the 200 meters.
Those two teamed up with Javaris Miller and Jamarion Montford in the 400-meter relay to earn the triumph in 43.57.
Maxwell also finished third in the 100 meters in 11.44.
Miller added a second-place spot in the 100 meters in 11.22 and a third-place standing in the 200 meters in 23.61.
The 800-meter relay team of Andrew Chaanine, Dylan McBride, Hunter Guthrie and Peyton Wheeler won in 1:33.03.
Wheeler was runner-up in the 400 meters in 50.30, followed by Guthrie in 51.44.
Montford, McBride, Wheeler and Guthrie placed second in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:31.
Noah Munden took third in the shot put with a 44-04 push.
