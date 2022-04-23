WILMINGTON — Will Barker and Tink Niebel have carried their successful swimming ways from Croatan to UNC Wilmington.
Barker helped the men’s team win its first Colonial Athletic Association championship in eight years, while Niebel helped the women’s team take second, their best showing in 12 years.
“Tink and I have been friends all through high school,” Barker said. “We’ve always stayed really close. Our families are close. Never in a million years did we think we would be swimming at the same college. It’s cool to be on the same team with her again.”
Niebel graduated from Croatan in 2019 and was finishing up her sophomore year when Barker accepted a scholarship to UNCW.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I was thrilled when he committed here. He was like my best friend in high school. He’s like my little brother. He called me before he made his decision to come here, and I told him he had to come here. Thankfully he did. This past year has been a blast for sure.”
Barker capped one of the best swimming careers in county history last year when he graduated from Croatan. He collected two more gold medals as a senior to give him nine state championships in a stellar four years. He earned 13 top-three state finishes.
His freshman season in Wilmington didn’t look much different.
In the first week of the season, he was named the CAA Men’s Swimmer of the Week. He went on to earn the CAA Rookie Swimmer of the Month.
Barker broke the CAA and school records in the 200 backstroke with a blazing time of 1 minute, 43.76 seconds, which is six seconds faster than the previous record.
“It went a lot better than I expected,” he said. “This whole season has been a great time for me. I’ve loved every second of it, winning the first conference championship in eight years. We kept winning with a really fast freshman class.”
Barker was part of a talented 23-member freshman class that early in the season had top-three times or scores in 11 events among Colonial Athletic Association competitors. Five different UNCW freshman had been named the CAA Swimmer of the Week by October.
A three-time News-Times Swimmer of the Year, he continued to shine at the CAA Championship meet with three gold medals.
The Seahawks won the 400-yard medley relay in a school-record time of 3:11.17. Members of the team were Gianmichel D’Alessandro, Henderson Louviere, Kenneth Lowe and Barker. UNCW last won the event in 2013.
The men’s 200 medley relay of E'Likai Crompton-English, D’Alessandro, Louviere and Barker touched the wall in a winning time of 1:26.43, eclipsing the previous record of 1:26.65 set in the previous year.
“The relays were definitely my favorite,” Barker said, “especially with the energy involved. The whole team is watching you, and relays are worth double points, so it’s a big difference when you win those.”
All but D’Alessandro will return from those relay teams next season.
Barker also won the 100 backstroke in 48.04 and took second in the 200 backstroke in 1:45.93. He was seeded first in both events.
“I did my job in the relays, and the 100 back was pretty good, but the 200 back could have been faster,” Barker said. “But I had just gotten over COVID and wasn’t really 100 percent, so I was pretty happy with it.”
He helped the Seahawks finish with a program-record 886.5 points in a dominating CAA Championship meet performance. Delaware was second with 643, followed by Towson with 639.5.
It was the first title for UNCW since 2014, the 14th in program history and halted a brief streak of consecutive second-place finishes.
“They used to win, but they hit a plateau, and so this was the year we did it,” Barker said. “All our boys were really fired up. They had to sit at the ceremony and watch Towson win it last year, and that fired them up to win it this year.”
Niebel and the women’s team can relate.
William & Mary won the CAA Championship meet with 663.5 points to edge the Seahawks with 621.
“My first two years, we were second to last, so on one hand we were thrilled with second,” Niebel said. “But being so close to first, it leaves a bad taste in your mouth. It was bittersweet. I think it will push everyone to have that drive and hunger where next year we will come back and win it. It will be my senior season, and I want to walk off that pool deck knowing I’m going to get a ring, and I think that is everybody’s mentality.”
The UNCW women will lose just one senior from a team that earned its best CAA finish since 2010.
Niebel helped them accomplish that feat.
Her versatility showed as she participated in six events.
She joined Brooke Knisley, Sarah Rogillio and Graice Steelhammer to fashion a school-record time of 7:20.41 in the 800-yard freestyle relay and earn a runner-up finish.
“That was the highlight of the season for me,” Niebel said. “To get on the podium, to get a medal, that was a ton of fun.”
It wasn’t the first time on the podium at UNCW for Niebel since her days at Croatan when she tallied five top-eight finishes at state meets. She was part of a bronze medal winning 200 medley relay team as a sophomore. She was in contention in the 500 freestyle as a freshman, taking fifth.
Those seasons, however, were more notable for turmoil than triumphs.
“My freshman year, they changed coaches, and my sophomore year was the COVID year and we didn’t travel, so it was a strange year,” she said. “It’s been a rollercoaster. Every single year has been completely different. This past year feels like the first legit year of college swimming.”
In addition to the second-place 800 relay finish, Niebel joined Sarah Olson, Reece Alexander and Brooke Morgan in the 200 freestyle relay to take fifth, and teamed up with Morgan Kondratick, Olson, Knisley and to take sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Niebell added a ninth-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.18.
“I was pretty happy with my times,” she said. “They weren’t my best times, but I was still happy with my performance. I gave it everything I had. I’m kind of versatile, so they throw me in wherever I’m needed. You have two sessions a day, so by the third day, you are burned out a little bit. You have to stay strong mentally, keep a positive attitude.”
Though they were interviewed separately, the two Croatan alums were in complete agreement on three items: their appreciation for coach Bobby Guntoro, the rigors that come with competing for a Division I program, and their love of Wilmington.
Guntoro, the CAA men’s swimming Coach of the Year, was named head coach in the summer of 2020, returning to his alma mater following eight seasons on the staff at N.C. State, including the last three as associate head coach. He became just the third head coach in the program’s 42-year history and the first UNCW graduate to take the reins.
“A lot of the people on the team ended up quitting when the coaching staff changed,” Niebel said. “It was definitely hard, but Bobby has changed the culture of the program, and it’s just kind of skyrocketed. You can see it by the results at the conference meet.”
After bringing in 23 freshman last year, including 11 on the men’s side and 12 on the women’s, Guntoro has another strong freshman class on the horizon, particularly on the women’s side with standouts like Northern Guilford’s Maura Schoppa and Mary Shaw of Wando High School (S.C.).
“I know we’ve got a lot of fast freshmen coming in next year too, so we’re just ready to reload,” Barker said. “I based my decision on coming here on Bobby. I knew he was just a great coach. He gives each swimmer a lot of attention. I was influenced by him to come here.”
Regardless of an athlete’s love for their coach, competing for a Division I athletic program is not for the faint of heart.
Barker and Niebel noted how swimmers put in 20 hours a week during the season, beginning with morning practices at 6 a.m., weightlifting sessions three times a week, going to classes in between and then practices in the afternoon.
“It’s definitely been a big change,” Barker said. “It took a little bit of adjustment, but I’m enjoying the grind. Once you get into the swing of it, waking up that early doesn’t really bother me anymore. I go to sleep at 9 p.m. All my friends are like, ‘What are you doing?’ I am not staying up, though, and it was worth it for sure.”
Niebel said she wasn’t sure what she had gotten herself into when she committed until Croatan Principal Kay Zimarino joked with her on her signing day, telling her she had “just signed her life away.”
“I don’t think it hit me until Mrs. Z said that,” Niebel said. “I was like ‘wait, what?’ I knew then it was going to be a huge commitment. It has taught me so many skills, I wouldn’t have learned if I wasn’t a DI athlete. It teaches you time management, prioritizing your responsibilities. You’re putting so much time into it, it opens up your eyes to what you value. If you don’t have a love for the sport, if you don’t have the passion, if you don’t have a positive attitude, I think it is impossible to do it.”
While Barker just finished his freshman year, Niebel already has a couple of semesters of her major behind her, and it’s a timely major at that. She’s studying supply chain management while minoring in clinical research.
“When I graduate, I’ll fix it,” Niebel joked of the current supply chain predicament. “My professors talk about how this is the perfect time to have this major.”
Niebel said she’ll likely stay in Wilmington after school, saying it reminds her of home.
Barker was going to come home for the summer but has since changed his mind.
“I think I am going to stay here and train all through the summer,” he said. “You get to a point where you don’t want to lose all the progress you’ve made. And I’m able to go to the beach when I don’t have practice, go on the boat. I’m really loving Wilmington.”
