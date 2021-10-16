ATLANTIC BEACH — The fifth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament got a new leading catch this past week with a 48.95-pounder reeled in by Tim Hudson.
Hudson, fishing solo on White Lightning, brought the fish into the weigh station at Chasin Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach on Tuesday. Per the report posted on the tournament Facebook page, Hudson reeled in his catch with the first bait he let out on Tuesday morning.
Hudson’s catch knocked Team Earlyout’s 47.54-pound fish off the top of the leaderboard. Team Earlyout and Capt. Steve Jones remains is in second place, with Capt. Travis Pope of REEL Chaos in third place with a 46.55-pounder.
It’s a good year for big fish at the tournament, with the top five catches all weighing more than last year’s winner’s, a 41.61-pounder off Pirate’s Pleasure.
The aggregate weight leader after two weeks is Windy Conditions, captained by Henry Tillett, with two fish weighing a combined 73.01 pounds. He is trailed by REEL Chaos with 72.48 pounds.
The field of 155 boats has until Oct. 23 to nab the biggest fish. Proceeds from the tournament go to the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.