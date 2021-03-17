OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team didn’t even get to play a full 80 minutes in its season opener Monday thanks to a strong first half.
The Cougars shut out Havelock 8-0 at home, scoring an eye-popping seven goals in the first 10 minutes alone and prompting the visitors to call off the second half despite the nine-goal mercy rule not having been met.
“I emptied the bench, and then we got one more goal,” Slater said. “Havelock asked if we could be done, and I said that was fine.”
The match with Havelock was Croatan’s only nonconference one slated before they jump into 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference play. The start to the season was about as good as it gets.
“Clearly, we had a good game,” Slater said. “We did a pretty good job moving the ball, created some space and then we finished. We’ll see how we do when we get tested. That’s a pretty important part of the puzzle.”
Gentry Straub and Haley Cousins scored two goals apiece to lead the Cougar offense. Havelock only took one shot, but it wasn’t on frame, giving Croatan keeper Caroline McAloon a quiet night en route to the first clean sheet of the season.
Croatan will host Southwest Onslow (0-1) tonight.
