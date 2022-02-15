RICHLANDS — Croatan basketball teams wrapped up their regular season on the road Friday, the boys losing at Richlands 71-52, while the girls fell 52-37.
The Cougar boys slipped to 1-18 overall 1-9 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the loss. The team tied Dixon for the fifth-place spot in the conference. Richlands placed fourth with a 4-6 mark, 11-13 overall.
Luke Green led the Cougars in scoring against Richlands (11-13 overall) with 18 points. Max Cardona scored 10, and Owen Bellamy added eight.
Jackson Wilson, Austin Odom and Jacob Graybil scored four each, while Andrew McLain and David Suitt scored two apiece.
The team shot 8-of-21 from the foul line.
There was no scoring information available for Richlands.
There also were no further results for either girls team. Croatan posted a 4-13 overall, 3-7 in conference to finish fifth. Richlands tied White Oak for second with a 6-4 mark, 13-8 overall.
