MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins used a wild eight-run sixth inning on Sunday to propel them to their sixth straight victory with a 9-2 win over the Tri-City Chili Peppers.
Morehead City remained atop the Coastal Plain League collegiate, wood-bat standings in both the second half (12-3) and overall (30-9). The Fish have gone 26-4 after starting the season 4-5. They have now posted three winning streaks of at least six games this season, going for seven and eight in previous runs.
The sixth inning is where things went haywire for the visiting Chili Peppers (5-10, 18-20), with the first two runs given up on hit-by-pitches to Luke Powell (Cal State Northridge) and Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey).
In the next at-bat, Ben Watson blasted a ball off the scoreboard in left field for a grand slam and his second dinger of the game. He finished the night with five RBI.
Watson, who missed three weeks with an injury, is batting 9-for-18 (.500) in four games since his return with three home runs, six RBI and eight runs. The Elizabethtown College slugger is hitting .417 on the season.
Watson began the scoring with a solo home run to right centerfield in the bottom of the third inning.
The offense didn’t slow down in the eighth as the next at-bat, Mason Maners (Jacksonville State), deposited a home run of his own over the right-field wall.
Morehead City recorded the last nine outs and cruised to its sixth win in a row.
Jared Kollar got the starting pitching assignment and struck out the side in the first. The Rutgers righty ended up lasting five innings and racking up 10 strikeouts in the process.
------------------
In a scoring shootout on Saturday, the Marlins defeated the Tri-City Chili Peppers 10-9.
The game got off to a fast start with the Fish posting two runs in the top of the first and Tri-City countering with three in the bottom of the second.
The scoring continued in the second as Morehead City plated three with two going across the plate on a Braeden O’Shaugnessy (Youngstown State) home run.
Tri-City scored two in the bottom of the inning, knotting the game at 5-5 through two innings.
In the third, the Chili Peppers added two more runs off reliever Jake Manderson (Georgetown) to retake the lead.
The Marlins then scored five unanswered as Jase Felker (Kentucky) crushed a homer and O’Shaugnessy tallied his second dinger of the game.
Tri-City scored a run in both the sixth and seventh to cut the deficit to one.
Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) came on in the eighth and escaped a jam before closing things out in the ninth for his sixth save of the season.
------------------
Morehead City made it four wins in a row on Friday thanks to a 5-2 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders.
In the second inning, the Fish got the scoring started with a McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) RBI infield single.
Holly Springs (6-9, 20-19) answered back with a two-run home run off the bat of Alberto Osuna (North Carolina), however, the lead was short-lived because the Marlins put up a four-spot in the bottom of the fifth.
Felker drove in Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) with a double to tie the contest. Felker is hitting .341 this season while Rogers is batting .333. Three more runs followed with a fielding error plating a run and an RBI walk from Tuffy and single from Maners.
Coach Sam Carel turned to Ty Bothwell (Indiana) in relief of Peter Allegro (Portland) in the top of the fifth, and Bothwell never left the game. The right-hander went five innings and accumulated an impressive 12 strikeouts, earning the victory and keeping the Salamanders off the scoreboard.
------------------
Late-inning heroics lifted Morehead City to a 4-2 triumph over the Wilson Tobs on Thursday.
Wilson got on the board in the first inning with a solo home run before the Marlins tied things in the second on an O’Shaughnessy sacrifice fly.
The Tobs (5-7, 21-15) retook the lead in the third inning and allowed starting pitcher Alex Hart (Barton) to coast through six innings and preserve the lead.
In the seventh, the Fish threatened but ran into an out at home plate, and things began to look dire until Ben Miller (Pennsylvania) came to the rescue in the eighth. After a leadoff double from Johnson and a walk by Watson, Miller delivered a go-ahead, two-run single.
O’Shaugnessy gave his team some insurance in the ninth with a solo home run, and Hickey recorded the final three outs to garner the save.
The Marlins will travel to Wilmington on Thursday and Saturday to take on the Sharks (9-4, 19-18) and then host the Sharks on Friday. They will hit the road again on Sunday and take on the Chili Peppers.
Here are results of the game:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Chili Peppers.....000 200 000 - 2 5 2
Marlins..….........001 008 000 - 9 11 0
WP – Garza
LP – Delorbe
Chili Peppers leading hitters: Havens 1-2, RBI; Swisher 1-3, run; Iannuzzi 1-3 (2B); Bender 1-3; Eike 1-4 (2B), RBI.
Marlins leading hitters: Watson 4-5 (2 HR), 5 RBI, 2 runs; Tuffy 1-2, run; B. Miller 2-5 (2B), RBI, run; Z. Miller 1-3; Johnson 1-4 (2B), RBI, run; Maners 1-5 (HR), RBI, run; Rogers 1-5.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins..….........230 032 000 - 10 14 2
Chili Peppers.....322 001 100 - 9 10 3
WP – Jernigan
LP – Handy
Marlins leading hitters: O’Shaughnessy 3-4 (2 HR), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Maners 3-4, 3 RBI; Watson 2-5, 2 runs; Johnson 2-5 (2 2B), run; Rogers 2-5 (2B), run; Z. Miller 1-4, run; Felker 1-5 (HR), RBI, 2 runs.
Chili Peppers leading hitters: Furr 3-5 (2B), 2 runs; Eike 2-4 (HR), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Neaves 1-3 (HR), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Jeffers 1-3, run; Dolberry 1-4; Havens 1-5, 2 RBI; Bender 1-5 (HR), RBI, run.
------------------
Team R H E
Salamanders.....000 200 000 - 2 3 1
Marlins..….........010 040 00x - 5 11 0
WP – Bothwell
LP – Plisco
Salamanders leading hitters: Osuna 1-4 (HR), 2 RBI, run; Carriere 1-4; Godman 1-3 (2B);
Marlins leading hitters: Felker 3-4 (2 2B), RBI, run; Tuffy 2-3, 2 RBI; B. Miller 2-3, run; Rogers 2-4 (2B), run; Campbell 1-3; Maners 1-4, RBI.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins..…..010 000 021 - 4 10 0
Tobs………...101 000 000 - 2 5 2
WP – Bean
LP – McCaskey
S – Hickey
Marlins leading hitters: O’Shaughnessy 2-2 (HR), 2 RBI, run; Johnson 2-4 (2B), run; Maners 2-4 (2B); B. Miller 1-4, 2 RBI; Z. Miller 1-4, run; Rogers 1-4; Tuffy 1-4.
Tobs leading hitters: Paige 2-4 (2B, HR), RBI, run; Jones 1-4, RBI; Sykes 1-4 (2B), run; Sass 1-4.
