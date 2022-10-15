BAYBORO — There was no lack of action in the first half on Friday in the East Carteret football team’s 54-22 win over Pamlico.
Antonio Bryant scored five of his six touchdowns on the night, and Jacob Nelson registered three interceptions.
The Mariners took a 35-8 lead into the break and cruised from there.
They remained unbeaten in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference at 3-0 and won their third straight game to move to 5-3 overall.
The triumph over Pamlico (2-6, 1-2 league) sets up a home showdown with Southside next Friday. The Seahawks (6-2) are also 3-0 in the league.
Bryant added another touchdown in the second half, and Shamel Baker joined Nelson in the three-interception department with two picks over the final two quarters.
Baker also scored from 80 yards out.
East scored 54 points for the second week in a row after taking a 54-7 win over Jones Senior last week.
