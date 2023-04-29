ATLANTIC BEACH — Harrison Smith figured if there is any county that should host beach wrestling, it’s his.
The East Carteret coach put on the first Atlantic Beach Championship last weekend, and it proved a success with nearly 80 wrestlers on hand.
“We went to an offseason tournament at John Paul II Catholic in Greenville last year, and they held beach wrestling out in the volleyball sand,” Smith said. “Our kids, and the Croatan kids, absolutely loved it, and I figured in Carteret County, we should be able to do a beach tournament.”
Smith started working on the event ever since visiting the tournament in Greenville last April.
He noted he had plenty of people to thank for the tournament, including Ed Duncan, the state chairman of the N.C. Wrestling Association and a member of the Beach Wrestling Committee of United World Wrestling, as well as the town of Atlantic Beach.
“The town was incredibly easy to work with,” Smith said. “They have a great staff and helped me through the permit process. They were very positive about having a local wrestling tournament on the beach.”
Smith said he believes the tournament was the first and largest in the state since the U.S. Marine Corps Beach Wrestling National Championships that takes place in Carolina Beach each May.
“We were hoping to have at least 50 competitors and we got to about 80, and that’s with a couple who didn’t show up because they thought it was going to rain,” he said. “It was a successful first tournament. I thought it turned out great. Hopefully we can make it an annual thing. I’d love to see one down at Emerald Isle too at some point.”
Overcast skies and cool winds provided the threat of rain, but it held off until after the event.
“I’m not used to having the worries that baseball and softball coaches have,” Smith said. “It is a little different when you try to plan a beach tournament in April. Everybody had a great time, and it was an all-around great event. We hope to do it again. I appreciate all the support from everybody.”
Wrestlers from Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Lenoir and Pamlico counties participated in the event, as did one who made the trip from Newberry, South Carolina.
Divisions ran from 6-and-under to masters.
Beach wrestling looks far different from traditional high school wrestling.
Three points win a match. A wrestler receives one point for a push out of the circle, one point for a takedown, and three points for a takedown or throw that puts the opponent on his or her back.
If no wrestler reaches three points by the end of three minutes, the wrestler with the highest score wins.
It is expected to join freestyle and Greco-Roman as an Olympic wrestling sport in the near future.
“It’s something different,” Smith said. “It’s a unique style. The kids love it. They love being at the beach. It is a great avenue for the sport to grow.”
Wrestlers represent their schools or their school club teams in the offseason. East is Undertow Wrestling Club, West Carteret is Bull Shark Wrestling Club, and Croatan is Crystal Coast Grapplers.
Wrestlers from those teams won nine of the 26 divisions in the event, including Trevor Lindquist of Crystal Coast Grapplers (8U Men 70-73 pounds), Casey Dixon of Crystal Coast Grapplers (14U Women 145-157), Ryder Cohen of Crystal Coast Grapplers (16U Men 113), Davis Foxworth of Crystal Coast Grapplers (16U Men 120-123), Dylan Shirley of Bull Shark Wrestling Club (16U Men 145-147), Peyton Lindquist of Bull Shark Wrestling Club (16U Men 170), Kaylum Mills of Croatan High School Wrestling (16U Jr. Women 117-120), Gavin Cohen of Croatan High School Wrestling (Jr. Men 152) and Riley Ingels (Croatan High School Wrestling (Jr. Men 182-190).
6U - 43-53
• 1st Place - Jaxon Fulcher of Mad Dogs WC
• 2nd Place - Easton Lewis of Lagrange Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Chloe Cullen of Wrestling Warehouse
8U Men - 70-73
• 1st Place - Trevor Lindquist of Crystal Coast Grapplers
• 2nd Place - Treson Denning of Crystal Coast Grapplers
• 3rd Place - Aidan Rabczak of Crystal Coast Grapplers
• 4th Place - Finnley Morris of Wrestling Warehouse
10U-12U - 57-59
• 1st Place - Ryder Yezarski of Wrestling Warehouse
• 2nd Place - Payton Cullen of Wrestling Warehouse
10U-12U - 84
• 1st Place - Cooper Snow of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Derek Cullen of Wrestling Warehouse
• 3rd Place - Isaac Bowen of Wrestling Warehouse
10U-12U - 120-130
• 1st Place - Robert Mercer of Swansboro
• 2nd Place - Johnnie Barber IV of Bayboro
14U Men - 114-120
• 1st Place - Logan Price of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Andres Real of Mad Dogs WC
• 3rd Place - Everett Martin of New Bern
• 4th Place - Sheamus Mercer of Swansboro
14U Men - 130
• 1st Place - John Bane of Wrestling Warehouse
• 2nd Place - Julian Figueredo of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
14U Men - 136-142
• 1st Place - Oscar Real of Mad Dogs WC
• 2nd Place - Noah Cerino of Morehead Middle
• 3rd Place - Carter Lindquist of Crystal Coast Grapplers
• 4th Place - Ralph Williams of Undertow Wrestling Club
• 5th Place - Damarion Roberts of Bayboro
14U Women - 145-157
• 1st Place - Casey Dixon of Crystal Coast Grapplers
• 2nd Place - Melody Mauney of Mad Dogs WC
• 3rd Place - Annabelle Grist of Undertow Wrestling Club
16U Men - 113
• 1st Place - Ryder Cohen of Crystal Coast Grapplers
• 2nd Place - Conner Craig of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Zachary Murray of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
• 4th Place - Brian Brothers of Pamlico
16U Men - 120-123
• 1st Place - Davis Foxworth of Crystal Coast Grapplers
• 2nd Place - Bryce May of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Wyatt Ayers of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 4th Place - Cameron Sanchez of Croatan High School Wrestling
16U Men - 132
• 1st Place - Tyson Helton of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Christian Walton of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Jon Binanay of RAW Raleigh Area Wrestling
• 4th Place - Darius Jarvis of Undertow Wrestling Club
16U Men - 138
• 1st Place - Jace Plunkett of Mad dogs
• 2nd Place - Joey Pearson of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Mason Clarke of Wrestling Warehouse
16U Men - 145-147
• 1st Place - Dylan Shirley of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Landon Pearson of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Josh Figueredo of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
• 4th Place - Brodie Stevens of Pamlico
• 5th Place - Blake Shirley of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
16U Men - 160
• 1st Place - Isaiah Mewborn of Pamlico High School
• 2nd Place - Logan Palacios of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Donny Campbell of Pamlico High School
• 4th Place - Aidan Scheible of Mad Dogs WC
• 5th Place - Corbett Davis of Undertow Wrestling Club
16U Men - 170
• 1st Place - Peyton Lindquist of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Cameron Titus of Havelock High School
• 3rd Place - Cy Jackson of Mad Dogs WC
• 4th Place - Sylas Wells of Undertow Wrestling Club
• 5th Place - Cole Deaner of Undertow Wrestling Club
16U-Jr. Women - 117-120
• 1st Place - Kaylum Mills of Croatan High School Wrestling
• 2nd Place - Reece Ajinga of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Michaela Pearson of Havelock Wrestling Club
16U-Jr. Women - 132-138
• 1st Place - Kennedie Snow of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Ashley Smith of Crystal Coast Grapplers
• 3rd Place - Hannah VanKemseke of Havelock Wrestling Club
16U-Jr. Women - 164-177
• 1st Place - Faith Bane of New Bern High School
• 2nd Place - Kyndal Harris of Havelock Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Kenley Riley of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
Jr Men - 152
• 1st Place - Gavin Cohen of Croatan High School Wrestling
• 2nd Place - Braden Reynolds of West Carteret highschool
• 3rd Place - Kane Foley of Wrestling Warehouse
Jr Men - 158-161
• 1st Place - Beckham Enoch of RAW Raleigh Area Wrestling
• 2nd Place - Anthony Lombardo of RAW Raleigh Area Wrestling
• 3rd Place - Jovanni Romero-Simmons of Havelock Wrestling Club
Jr Men - 182-190
• 1st Place - Riley Ingels of Croatan High School Wrestling
• 2nd Place - Ashton McRoberts of Bull Shark Wrestling Club
Jr Men - 220-245
• 1st Place - Tyler Stevens of Pamlico
• 2nd Place - Benjamin Baldwin of Unaffiliated
Masters
• 1st Place - James Yezarski of Wrestling Warehouse
