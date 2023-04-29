OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team put an exclamation mark on the regular season Thursday with a 17-5 win over J.H. Rose.
That nonconference victory followed one of a similar vein on Tuesday, a 16-2 road win over Jacksonville. The Cougars (14-2 overall) have won 12 straight games dating back to the middle of March.
They are ranked No. 1 in the 1A/2A/3A east and look to be a championship favorite going into the state playoffs next week.
Of the other nine teams in the top 10 of the division, Croatan has played five – Northwood (10-6), First Flight (7-4), J.H. Rose (11-4), Swansboro (5-7) and Terry Sanford (4-10) – and defeated them all a combined 121-32.
In the west division, the top two teams are Bishop McGuinness (13-3) and Hickory (10-3). They are ranked No. 41 and No. 61 in the state across all classifications, respectively, while Croatan is ranked No. 19.
In the win over Jacksonville (2-7), freshman Maddie Sutton topped the scoresheet for the second straight game with five goals.
Samantha Hall scored three, Olivia Caulder two, and Audrey Kirkwood, Estrella Barajas-Gomez, Graci Pickler, Crystina Canady, Kate Wilson and Lauren Hayden one apiece. Hayden also tallied 11 assists.
Kirkwood tallied six groundballs, Sutton and Wilson had four draw controls apiece, and goalie Sophia Adkins finished with one save in the second half. Devan Maready didn’t face an opposing shot on goal as the first half starter in the net.
For Jacksonville, Janiyah Woodard, Zamaria Benefield and Zoe Williams scored three goals apiece. Goalie London Garavaglia tallied six saves.
