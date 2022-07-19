OCEAN — Navaya Zales’ recruiting story sounds familiar.
The recent Croatan graduate was confident she’d know her future college track and field program when she found it.
East Carolina proved to be the place for her.
“I just felt home,” she said. “That was a big selling point, because you want to make sure you are going to a team where you feel at home, where you have a place.”
Zales earned a scholarship to join the Pirates. She was also considering UNC-Charlotte.
“They were very close,” she said. “There was no real logical reason to choose one over the other. ECU just felt like the place I was supposed to be. It felt right. And I was really happy to be getting some scholarship money. I’m more grateful for the opportunity, but the money is always nice too.”
Times provided by East Carolina coaches give her confidence she can thrive in Greenville.
She certainly thrived at Croatan.
Zales didn’t only win a 3A state cross country championship last fall, she dominated, cruising to the victory by more than 30 seconds in the 151-runner race, timing in at 18 minutes, 12 seconds on a cold and windy day at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
In the winter, she earned 1,000-meter and 1,600-meter indoor track and field state titles and was named the Most Outstanding Performer while bringing home the Sportsmanship Award.
She timed in at 4:59.99 to set a state record in the 1,600 and won the 1,000 meters in 3:05.77.
Her times as a senior should transfer well to the Division I program.
“I think it will be a good push,” she said. “I won’t have to struggle super hard to compete at that level, but it will be a challenge.”
Her coaches are also confident she can compete in college.
“She doesn’t like losing,” said Croatan cross country and track and field co-coach Andy Bulfer. “She will run whatever time she needs to, to beat somebody. She just doesn’t like losing. Some people say they don’t like losing. Some people really live it.”
Zales suffered a toe injury and missed the spring season and is now beginning to train to prepare for ECU.
“As long as she recovers from her injury, and I think it will take her some time to get back in shape, she will be right there with those girls,” said Croatan cross country and track and field co-coach Rico Quispe. “Not only is she talented and hardworking, she also has grit. She will push as hard as she possibly can to win. She doesn’t want to let anybody beat her. She has grit and heart and plenty of them.”
Zales plans on picking a challenging major: nursing or exercise physiology.
“There are a lot of girls on the team who are in honors college with serious majors, so that is going to be a really good environment to be in, not only for the sports, but also for the academic side during the next four years of my life.”
