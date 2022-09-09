MOREHEAD CITY — A pair of former county standouts performed well on the field during the first week of the college football season.
David Wallis helped Randolph-Macon kick off its season with a 49-7 home victory over N.C. Wesleyan in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Yellow Jackets racked up 523 yards of offense thanks in part to the former Croatan star’s 118 receiving yards.
Wallis caught just two passes to reach that impressive total, hauling in the first for 47 yards and the second for 71 yards and a touchdown.
The other seven players who caught a pass for the Yellow Jackets combined for 121 yards on 12 catches.
Wallis led the team last season with 507 yards and five touchdowns on 24 receptions.
No other player produced more than 382 yards, and only one, Joey Hunt with 28, had more catches. Hunt also had five touchdown receptions. No other receiver on the team had more than two.
Randolph-Macon moved up one spot to No. 20 in the first D3football.com Top 25 Poll with the big win over N.C. Wesleyan. The team was No. 21 in the preseason poll.
The Yellow Jackets also earned the top spot in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll.
They went 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the ODAC in 2021 to tie for the top spot in the conference standings. Over the past four seasons, the team is 32-6, which is the best record for any collegiate team at any level in Virginia and North Carolina. RMC has won three ODAC championships in the past five seasons.
Randolph-Macon will travel to the nation's capital on Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest at Catholic.
Charleston Southern struggled mightily on defense in its opener versus Western Carolina, but Geordan Livingston did his part.
The former East Carteret star came up with an interception and ranked third on the team with five tackles in the 52-38 loss to the Catamounts.
The 90 combined points resulted in the most combined points ever in a season opener for Charleston Southern.
It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
The 90 points were the sixth-highest total in a game in Buccaneers history and the most since the record 117 at Coastal Carolina in 2016.
The game was played evenly in the second half with each team scoring 21 points, but CSU was unable to climb out of an early first-half 31-7 deficit
The Buccaneers trailed 45-31 when Livingston intercepted a pass at his team’s 17-yard line to bring an end to a Western Carolina drive.
He helped his team create four turnovers on the day.
Charleston Southern hits the road for Raleigh on Saturday and a 12:30 p.m. matchup with N.C. State.
