HOLLY RIDGE — Brayden Stephens ran for five touchdowns Friday night to lead the Croatan football team to a 45-20 win over Dixon.
The Cougars evened their record in the 3A Coastal Conference to 2-2 and moved to 4-5 overall.
Stephens ran for scores of 30, 6, 4, 54 and 8 yards.
Croatan led 38-0 at the half before giving up 20 points in the second half.
Coleman Davis accounted for the Cougars’ other touchdown, finding Easton Taylor for a 20-yard pitch and catch. Davis also ran for a two-point conversion.
Christian Taylor kicked five extra points.
Dixon fell to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Croatan will wrap up the regular season at West Carteret next Friday. The Patriots are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.
