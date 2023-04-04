OCEAN — The Croatan track and field program hosted the NCRunners Eastern Tour Closer on Saturday and proved inhospitable hosts.
The Cougars were dominant in sweeping the meet that included 11 teams on the girls’ side and 10 for the boys.
The Croatan girls scored 178 points to run away from Laney with 110 and West Carteret with 103.
The boys more than doubled Northeastern’s total, scoring 192 to the Eagles’ 91. D.H. Conley took third with 73.5 points, followed by South Lenoir with 68 and West Carteret with 61.5.
Other teams included Swansboro, Jacksonville, Trask, Cape Fear Academy and John Paul II Catholic.
Ginger Hayden earned two wins in the girls meet, leaping to a 16-foot, 2-inch distance in the long jump and putting up a 37-00.25 number in the triple jump.
Alyssia Trigleth was also a part of two victories, finishing in 59.0 seconds in the 400 meters and joining Kennedy Zaiden, Lexi Tripp and Paige Merrell in the 800-meter relay to time in at 1:48.84.
Cameran Ladd took the 1,600 meters in 5:48.61, Carly Gordinier won the pole vault with a 10-06 clearance, and Cailin Ames secured the top spot in the shot put with a 36-07 push.
Hayden linked up with Jadyn Melby, Reagan Turbeville and Logan Besemer in the 400-meter relay to push that team to a second-place time of 53.57.
Ames also earned the runner-up spot in the discus with a 110-07 throw.
Ladd placed second in the 800 meters in 2:33.09, and teamed up with Zaiden, Tripp and Trigletth in the 1,600-meter relay to help that team take second in 4:14.35.
Paige Merrell claimed second in both the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, clocking in at 17.00 in the former and 50.45 in the latter.
Lexi Wahle threw the shot put 31-05.75 to finish second, and Angelica Steffy tossed the discus 104-08 to take the runner-up spot.
Croatan grabbed five wins in the boys meet.
Matthew Quispe participated in three of them.
He finished first in the 800 meters in 2:04.75, joined Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens and Luke Nicolajsen in the 1,600-meter relay to push that team to a winning time of 3:29.98, and teamed up with James Wallace, Trey Austin and Luke Nicolajsen in the 3,200-meter relay to help that team earn a triumphant time of 8:08.96.
Cooper Stephens won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.33, and Jake Carroll took the top spot in the pole vault by clearing 13-0.
Cooper Stephens also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 17.23 and linked up with Brayden Stephens, Justin Wax and Pierce Mahnke in the 800 meters to help that team claim second in 1:34.14.
Noah Guerrero joined Wallace, Austin and Wax to help the 1,600-meter relay team take the runner-up spot in 3:39.63.
The Cougars also claimed six second-place finishes.
Nicolajsen timed in at 50.98 in the 400 meters, Austin clocked in at 2:05.49 in the 800 meters, Guerrero hit the line in 4:36.20 in the 1,600 meters, Wax finished in 43.29 in the 300-meter hurdles, Michael McCabe threw the discus 134-00, and Tyrese Cone stopped the watch in 10:13.46 in the 3,200 meters.
Cone also finished third in the 1,600 meters in 4:37.56.
Robert Wallace took third in the pole vault with a 10-6 clearance.
Landon Lewis, Hunter Poole, Isaiah Barrientes and Mahnke placed third in the 400-meter relay in 51.84.
WEST CARTERET
Tyler Collins highlighted the performances by the Patriots, clearing 5-11 in the high jump to take the top spot in the state this year.
She was a part of the winning 1,600-meter relay team with Kenley Ballou, Ryan Germain and Grace Guilford in 4:12.31.
Collins also finished second in the 400 meters in 1:03.
Germain took third in the 800 meters in 2:33.51.
Cate Siebert, Sally King, Riley Preston and Ballou won the 3,200-meter relay in 10:30.
Ashlyn Lewis finished first in the discus with a 114-09 throw and placed second in the shot put with a 32.00 push.
Anna Johnson ended up third in the pole vault with a 8-06 clearance.
Minaya Williams, Skyler Setzer, Anderson Day and Kendyll Preston secured third in the 400-meter relay in 54.39.
On the boys side, Peyton Wheeler and Jaxon Whitaker gained a pair of 1-2 finishes.
Wheeler won the 400 meters in 49.88 and was the runner-up in the 200 meters in 24.25.
Whitaker took the top spot in the high jump with a 5-10 clearance and earned second in the triple jump with a distance of 40-06.
Colton Ellis cleared 12-06 in the pole vault to take second.
Matthew Coker cleared 5-06 in the high jump to claim third.
