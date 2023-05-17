NEWTON GROVE — If not for the bottom of the second inning on Tuesday night, who knows?
The East Carteret baseball team surrendered four unearned runs in the frame and eventually dropped a 4-2 contest to Midway in the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
The No. 9 seed Mariners saw their year end at 17-9. They had won five in a row and eight of their last 10.
The No. 1 seed Raiders captured their 10th straight victory to move to 23-2. They will next host No. 21 seed Camden (16-9) in the fourth round after the Bruins upset No. 4 seed North Lenoir (17-5) by a 7-2 score.
East’s Bryan Hadder pitched well enough to get his team to the fourth round.
The freshman gave up four unearned runs in the second inning when his defense committed three errors. He surrendered five hits and two walks in a complete-game effort.
Midway’s John McLamb kept the Mariners off the board until the fifth inning. He struck out nine, walked none and gave up one earned run on three hits. The junior faced more than three batters in an inning just twice, going up against five in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Justin Hardy accounted for both of East’s runs in the fifth, hitting a double to drive in Darren Piner and later scoring on a passed ball.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
East Carteret…..............000 020 0 – 2 3 4
Midway……....................040 000 0 - 4 8 0
WP – McLamb
LP – Hadder
East Carteret leading hitters: Hardy 1-3 (2B), RBI, run; J. Nelson 1-3; B. Nelson 1-3.
Midway leading hitters: Tew 2-3 (2B), RBI, run; Richards 2-3 (2B), run; McLamb 1-2 (2B); Tyndall 1-3, RBI; Westbrook 1-3, run; Lucas 1-3, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.