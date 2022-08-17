OCEAN — When Croatan freshman Raymi Robles is on the football field, he watches everything closely.
His eyes dart from teammate to teammate, from the ball snapping under center to the assigned hole he’s about to carry the ball through. He looks at the hand movements of his coaches, their facial expressions and the any dozens of nonverbal cues that come and go unnoticed on a practice field.
Robles watches so closely because he’s deaf, so the advantage of hearing coaches bark instructions or offer up adjustments during a play is not something he can lean on.
“I’ve never experienced this before, as a person or as a coach, and I’m learning so much,” Croatan head coach Andrew Gurley said. “I’m learning from him and his granddad and his interpreters.”
At school and during most practices, Robles has an interpreter on hand to assist with his communication with coaches and teammates. When it comes to helping him learn plays during practice, though, that job belongs to his grandfather, Doug Sheaffer.
Sheaffer coached football at Croatan under David Perry for close to 15 years beginning when the school opened. He was also a baseball and tennis coach for the school. Now, nearly two decades after his children Kyle, Drew and Lindsey, Roble’s mother, all came through the school’s athletic system, he’s back to play another role with the program.
“I didn’t realize I’d have a chance to come back,” Sheaffer said. “It feels great being here again. I feel incredibly lucky to get to be here and help Raymi.”
Robles also expressed appreciation for having his grandfather on hand, as well as the support he’s received from the team.
“My teammates help and encourage me,” he said, “and I’m glad my granddad is able to be out there with me too.”
Sheaffer likes to joke he “brainwashed” Robles into loving football with thousands of backyard passes over the years, but the freshman running back insists he’s a genuine fan. He enjoys watching the Philadelphia Eagles on Sundays and also occasionally roots for Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I love football,” Robles said. “It’s fun to play, and I like to run fast. I like to know my parents are coming to watch and that people are cheering.”
Sheaffer attends most practices, armed with a folder of offensive plays written down to go over with his grandson. Sometimes he’s not able to be there, but Robles has enough experience already to easily follow practice.
“You wouldn’t know the difference,” Gurley said. “He doesn’t miss a beat. He watches everything and picks up on it really quickly.”
On the field, the head coach has already implemented a handful of adjustments to cue Robles nonverbally in a game. An assigned coach will clap to indicate the whistle has been blown and the play is dead if Robles hasn’t already noticed, and a wristband system will help him translate number cues on the sideline to a play call.
“Defensively, we were planning on doing something like this anyway,” Gurley said. “He’ll wear a wristband, and when we give a signal, he’ll know where to look and what the call is. It’s not a play, but rather what he does in that play. It’s pretty cool. It’s something we’re going to start using in other places.”
There are other simple challenges to address, such as the way numbers are represented differently via hands between the hearing and the hard of hearing/deaf community, but the adjustments needed to fix those challenges are just as simple.
They’re also challenges Gurley is happy to address.
“They’re not obstacles, they’re just something to figure out,” Gurley said. “Football is something everyone can play. Ever since Raymi arrived, I’ve been trying to learn some rudimentary signs too. It’s not something you think about until it’s in your life, but it’s important.”
Gurley has known Robles since he was a baby, being close to the Sheaffer family and Robles having attended Croatan camps during his time playing football at Broad Creek Middle. Sheaffer also coached Gurley before he graduated from Croatan in 2003.
“I love having that family part of the program again,” Gurley said. “As for Raymi, he’s a light on the team. The kids love him to death. He can’t hear their cheers when he makes a catch or a tackle, but they’re cheering for him. He’s not a big guy, but he’s not scared one bit. He’s a firecracker out there.”
Sheaffer says Robles also plans to wrestle, that being a part of the athletic community that is important to the freshman.
“He likes being on a team, being part of everything,” Sheaffer said. “His world is silent, so that level of brotherhood and friendship is really valuable to him.”
