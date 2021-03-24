With the COVID-19 pandemic, we don’t necessarily think of the lowly horseshoe crab and its blood that protects us from the possibility of non-sterile vaccines.
We all have seen these ancient critters on the beach and in our sounds and wondered what is that strange looking creature? First of all, horseshoe crabs are not even crabs. They are arthropods more closely related to spiders, ticks and scorpions. Like crabs, they do have an exoskeleton that they shed as they grow, whose basic structure hasn’t changed in 450 million years…like I said, ancient, basically a tank with a tail. The menacing tail has several uses, none as a weapon.
Their range is from Maine to the Gulf of Mexico, and they have many uses. Horseshoe crabs become mature at around 10 years of age and may live to 20. Naturally, their spring spawning provides eggs that are feasted on by migrating birds, but they also have use as bait in lobster, whelk and crab traps. In Asia, they are eaten and also used as fertilizer, so what about vaccines? Injectable drugs must be shown to be sterile, free of bacteria, to be safely injected.
In years past, samples were injected into rabbits to see if they developed a fever to determine sterility. Some years ago, Jack Levin serendipitously found out that blood from the horseshoe crabs (Limulus Polyphemus) reacted with cell components of bacteria to form a gel and thus was created the limulus amebocyte lysate, or LAL test, to determine sterility of injectable pharmaceuticals. The rabbits still thank Jack Levin.
The test requires a component of the horseshoe crab’s blood, the amebocyte which requires the capture of horseshoe crabs, bleeding them and harvesting the amebocytes. Horseshoe crabs are released after the blood is withdrawn, which comprises a significant volume, and there is some mortality involved, from 15 to 30 percent. Alternatives are being investigated, particularly aquaculture to provide a sustainable source of horseshoe crabs.
Recently, Anthony Dellinger, Ph.D., as president of Kepley Biosystems Inc. (https://kepleybiosystems.com/) has been investigating aquaculture as an alternative for providing stable and sustainable supplies of horseshoe crabs for the pharmaceutical industry in part with a N.C. Sea Grant (https://ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/) mini-grant to program set up a pilot program.
Dellinger has made progress in developing a sustainable feeds source and has compared indoor versus outdoor aquaculture approaches. To date, the indoor aquaculture system has proven a viable approach and scalable. The indoor approach thus protects wild populations, and serial bleeding can be carried out in farm-raised horseshoe crabs and has proven effective. We will follow the progress of this project.
This story was prompted with an article written by Julie Leibach that occurred in Autumn 2020 edition of Coastwatch magazine, titled “The Horseshoe Crab Connection, An Ancient Sea Creature and a Safe COVID-19 Vaccine.”
Now you know the connection too!
So, we know all about the LAL test and COVID-19 vaccines, but how about the fishing? This week was not very springlike with chilly weather, strong winds and dirty water that has not facilitated a busting out of spring fishing.
The sea mullet bite in the shipping channel, Beaufort Inlet and port area has held up well. Pier catches have been somewhat erratic and disappointing. And there is still a lot of beach nourishment work going on, especially around Bogue Inlet Pier. The action out at Cape Lookout continues to be holding up like it has all winter. Sheepshead, black drum and tautog catches are still excellent. We are also seeing gray trout at the nearshore reefs and in the turning basin. Think metal jigs and the railroad trestle.
Inside, the black drum action continues, and all you need is a Carolina rig and some shrimp. You may also find reds in the mix. Speaking of reds, the bite on Portsmouth Island and Ocracoke is picking up nicely. Also, FYI, Tradewinds Bait & Tackle is now open for the season. The creek trout bite I reported on last week has slowed, but I have a catch-and-release trout story you need to hear.
So, I had what I call a "technical" catch and release of a BIG trout Sunday. As I was leaving my trout creek, I made one more “final” cast when a trout slammed a Halo Shrimp and fought like I thought it was a redfish, but when it got to the surface, I could see it was a BIG trout. I fought the big speck to the rocks, but it was too big to sling up onto the bank without busting my rod, and I didn't want to damage it by sliding it up on the marl rocks, so I slackened the line and let it shake the hook loose.
It was thankfully a nice clean catch and release with a minimum of damage to the she trout. The gator was probably at least 24 inches and 4 to 5 pounds. I saw her just slowly swim away. A pretty fish...what a great morning.
That was my only hookup last weekend but well worth it.
Shad? Picking up pretty good in the Tar/Neuse and Cape Fear rivers, Cashie River and definitely picking up at Weldon as of last weekend.
By the way, try joining the N.C Shad Group on Facebook…lots of info: https://www.facebook.com/groups/482667101779160.
So how about the ocean piers? In general, not many anglers angling, so not much is being caught, but in summary, there have been sea mullet, best at night, along with a few puffers and rays.
Additionally, Surf City Pier reported small croakers and spots, and Jolly Roger Pier had a few blues. Hopefully, I’ll have a better report next week.
Offshore has been a bit bumpy this past week with persistent northeast winds.
If you can get there, the sea bass and triggers are biting well. Once the winds abate, hopefully I’ll get some recent updates.
