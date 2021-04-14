PELETIER — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will have three headline classes in the Team Chevrolet of Swansboro Spring Showdown on Saturday, April 27 at 3 p.m.
The Super Trucks will race for the first time in 2021 at the track, along with the INEX Legends which will have a $1,000 double feature. The East Coast Flatheads will also be competing, bringing a blast from the past to the track with 1940s and 1950s style stock cars racing on the pristine Crystal Coast facility.
The Legends twin bill will bookend the racing program when the green flag waves at 3 p.m., paying a total of $1,000 in first place winnings ($500 to win each race). The event is the first Legends race of the 2021 season at Carteret County Speedway and kicks off what will be another big season for the division.
“We wanted to do something for the Legends this race, and after running U-CARs twice last race, we want to run more twin races as well,” track owner Bob Lowery stated. “The INEX Legends have had a good turnout here throughout the years, and they always put on a good show at The Battleground, and I know the fans love watching them as well.”
Heading into the Super Truck feature on Saturday, there have only been two different winners in the division’s history at Carteret County Speedway – Jody Measamer and Clay Jones.
In addition to Legends, Super Trucks and East Coast Flathead Fords, Bombers, U-CARs and Jr. Mini Cups will also be in action, with the U-CARs coming in fresh off contesting the closest finish in speedway history when Curtis Lanier edged Steve Sullivan by a margin of .004 seconds.
Tickets are available at the gate on race day for $15 for adults, while kids 10 and under are admitted free. Trackside parking and camping spots are also available and can be reserved in advance by calling the track office at 252-436-7223.
The Spring Showdown will be the second event of the 2021 season. The season opener April 3 was a successful event, headlined by fan participation which included a power wheels race and other fan-oriented activities. One lucky fan won $100 as a result of Jared Fryar’s Late Model victory.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
