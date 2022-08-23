MOREHEAD CITY — Ten sophomores helped West Carteret capture a triumph in its football season opener Friday with a 27-10 decisive outcome at West Craven.
Keegan Callahan can relate to making some noise as a sophomore.
The middle linebacker had twice as many tackles last year as anyone on the team during a historic season for the Patriots. They won the first conference championship in 57 years and their first state playoff game in 10 years.
“At the beginning of the season, it was a little rough for me, the speed of it,” he said. “I wasn’t used to it, but I got used to it after two or three games.”
He got his feet wet as a freshman, getting pulled up late in the season for a few games. His experience and 20 pounds of muscle put on in the offseason led to a phenomenal sophomore campaign.
“I was a little bit used to it because I had played a few games as a freshman, but it is way different when you are out there starting games,” he said. “There is a huge difference in JV and varsity. It was a confidence thing last year. I thought I could play at that level, but I didn’t think I was going to be as good as I was.”
Callahan was a one-man wrecking crew most Friday nights.
In the second game of the season, he tallied 12 tackles in a 32-27 loss to East Bladen. He went on to post double-digit tackles in five straight games to end the regular season, going for a season-high 17 in a 41-8 win over Dixon.
He finished the season with 109 tackles. Rufino Miranda was second on the team with 56.
“I talked to (coach Daniel) Barrow after my freshman year, and he wanted me to put on some weight, and I was really motivated to, and I thought I could get a starting spot,” he said. “I really got my footing, and after I did, I was really confident. All the seniors really helped me out.”
Callahan, standing 6-2, has put on nearly 20 pounds each offseason, going from 165 as a freshman to 185 as a sophomore and now 205 as a junior.
“I want to keep putting on weight,” he said. “I’d like to get to 220 as a senior. I’m tracking to make sure I’m getting the calories and protein I need. My mom helps me with that.”
He’s suited up on defense most of his life, ever since he started playing football at the age of 5.
There was his freshman season, however, when he lined up at quarterback throughout the summer. He was moved to linebacker before the first game.
“I didn’t want to play quarterback,” he said. “I did it before, and it’s not my thing. They wouldn’t let me play defense while I was playing quarterback. I’ve always been better on defense.”
Anyone who saw the season opener against West Craven would attest to that fact.
Callahan put together a dominant stat line of 16 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
“Last year was definitely a confidence booster for me, and it made me feel like I could do something in football,” he said. “I came into this year knowing what I could do. I feel like I have to do something special this season or it will be a letdown, and I don’t want that.”
He’s also looking for his team to not have a letdown after running roughshod through the 3A Coastal Conference last fall, going 5-0 and outscoring opponents 196-70.
“I feel like last year we had a lot of people doubting us, and now this year people expect us to be good, so there is a lot of pressure to meet those expectations,” he said. “We want to make a run like we did last year, win conference and try and win some games in the playoffs.”
The Patriots started the 2020 season a bit slow against the Eagles, trailing 3-0 at halftime before rattling of 27 straight points in the second half.
“We have a lot of young guys, and so it took us a little while to get our footing down,” Callahan said. “But they came out in the second half and played as well as you can hope for week one.”
Callahan is no slouch academically either. He sports a 4.2 GPA.
“My parents always push me to do the best I can in the classroom,” he said.
He’s started thinking about pursuing a career in physical therapy to stay around sports in the future. Callahan also hopes more football is in his future.
“That is my goal,” he said. “I’ve wanted to play in college since I was really young. I always wanted to play after high school.”
Here are a few of Callahan’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Walking Dead.”
Favorite Song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.
Favorite Team: Carolina Panthers.
Favorite Athlete: Christian McCaffrey.
Favorite Vacation: Cruise to the Bahamas.
Favorite Hobby: Video games.
Favorite Subject: Weight training.
Favorite Quote: “There’s always someone better” and “hit or be hit.”
Favorite Food: Hibachi.
Favorite Drink: Chocolate milk.
Favorite Restaurant: Captain’s Table.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the playoff game last year.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Daniel Barrow.
Favorite Sport: Football.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Talking to the guys and getting my mind right.”
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Destryong – YouTube.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Luke Kuechly, Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Cam Newton and Marshawn Lynch.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Dalton Newman, Cutler Newman, Bryan Garner, Dylan McBride, Justice Dade’El and coach Sammy Teague.
Items For A Deserted Island: Fishing rod, knife, matches, hammock and water purifier.
