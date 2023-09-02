CHARLOTTE — The Croatan girls were just three points away from winning the Providence Cross Country Invitational.
The Cougars scored 70 points at the Larry McAfee Course in Charlotte’s McAlpine Park, trailing only Northwestern with 67 in the 16-team invitational competition.
Lincoln Charter placed third with 138.
Croatan’s Cameran Ladd captured the 137-runner race in 20 minutes, 25 seconds.
Freshman teammate Maisy Stephens finished fifth in 21:19.
Zenash Acevedo took 11th in 22:04, followed by Kayla Hunt in 15th in 22:31.
Eliana Dettle secured 44th in 24:13, followed by Tessa McFarland in 53rd in 24:23 and Sofia Biedenbach in 54th in 24:28.
The Croatan boys participated in the prestigious championship division, taking fifth out of 19 teams with 181 points.
Broughton won the meet with 102, followed by Marvin Ridge with 118, Weddington with 124 and Green Hope with 147.
North Raleigh Christian Academy’s Tyler Surface captured the 168-runner meet in 15:40.
Tyrese Cone gave Croatan it’s top finisher, placing fourth in 15:57.
Noah Guerrero toed the line in 16:44 to take 15th.
Seth Nelson placed 41st in 17:33, followed by Trey Austin in 53rd in 17:49.
Cooper Stephens stopped the watch in 19:01 to grab 87th, followed by Justin Wax in 90th in 19:15.
Robert Wallace ended up 136th in 20:37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.