WILLIAMSTON — Boards and bruises bounced the Mariners from the third round of the 1A boys basketball playoffs Saturday as a lack of rebounding and too many injuries led to East Carteret’s 63-61 loss to Riverside.
“They were bigger than us,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We battled, but even when we were boxing out, they were playing above the rim, and we weren’t. They were hard to compete with, but my guys weren’t pushovers.”
The eighth-seed Mariners suffered their first loss to end the season 12-1. They went into the game ninth in the MaxPreps 1A rankings.
The fifth-seed Knights, who were ranked fifth, improved to 14-0 and will travel Tuesday night to take on third-seed Wilson Prep (5-2) in the regional final.
A little more luck on the health front may have seen the Mariners in that contest. Bennie Brooks and Jacob Nelson each rolled their ankles, and Henry Tillett hyperextended his wrist.
Brooks, who scored 42 points in the second round 80-62 win over Edenton Holmes, tallied 14 in the first half but was limited to just three in the second.
“It was a bad sprain,” Griffee said. “He had to get it retaped. He could only run north-south, he couldn’t cut. But he has a big heart and stayed out there.”
Freshman Shamel Baker stepped up with Brooks hobbled, scoring 12 points in the third quarter on his way to a game-high 28 points.
“When Bennie got hurt, he took over,” Griffee said. “And he did not play like a freshman, he played like an upperclassman.”
Baker hit two free throws with 57 seconds left to tie it at 61-61.
Riverside’s Shamir Basnight picked off a pass intended for Baker in the closing seconds and hit a basket with 4.8 seconds remaining to provide the final margin.
Freshman Charles Matheka fired up a three-pointer as the clock wound down, and it was just off the mark.
“We had a shot at the end that bounced off,” Griffee said. “It was online. I felt like injuries changed our game plan, but the kids never shied away, went right at it, toe-to-toe. Having the opportunity to win the game at the end, that is all you can ask for.”
Matheka scored five points and fellow freshman Cole Jernigan had two.
“We had three freshmen playing in a regional semifinal who didn’t look like freshman playing in a regional semifinal,” Griffee said. “We’ve got a good core group coming back who were taught by the seniors how to play. The torched gets passed down to them.”
Sophomore Jacob Nelson, who scored six points, and junior Josef Lawrence will also return next season.
A wild third quarter set up a tense fourth period in front of about 250 fans after the governor’s executive order relaxed coronavirus pandemic capacity limits.
The Knights went on an 8-0 run to take a 35-28 lead early in the third, and the lead grew to nine before East answered with its own 8-0 stretch to pull to within one. The Mariners then outscored the home team 12-9 over the final three minutes to take a 51-47 lead into the final frame.
Nashawn White exploded for a season-high 28 points for Riverside with 15 of those coming in the third quarter. The senior entered the contest averaging 13.8 points per game.
Avion Pinner went for 10 points in the first half, and after scoring just two in the third quarter, put up six in the fourth to end up with 18.
Pinner leads the Knights with 20.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.5 blocks. The 6-7 forward has been offered scholarships by East Carolina and Florida International.
Riverside shot 12-of-23 (52 percent) from the foul line while the Mariners shot 17-27 (62 percent).
Brooks played his last game in a Mariners uniform putting together one of the best careers in school history after averaging 21 points in a four-year varsity run.
Mason Rose, Thomas Wallace, David Benders, and Tillett are also seniors.
“It’s a big senior class,” Griffee said. “It’s a good group of kids. They’ve done more for me than I’ve done for them. I’m very proud to be their coach. I can’t say enough about them.”
East won its second straight 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship and ended the league – realignment will send the Mariners to a new conference next year – on a 23-game winning streak. The squad has gone 34-5 overall during the last two seasons.
“We had a heck of a season,” Griffee said. “There is nothing to hang our heads about. I think we accomplished goals that I didn’t even see happening. You want to win every game, but you chalk it up to a learning experience. You just have to be thankful that you were given the opportunity to be there, because some people never make it there.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret......................... 11 17 23 10 - 61
Riverside................................ 6 21 20 16 - 63
EAST CARTERET (61) – Baker 28, Brooks 17, Nelson 6, Matheka 5, Tillett 3, Jernigan 2.
RIVERSIDE (63) – White 25, Pinner 18, Basnight 6, Griffin 5, Bryant 3, Saunders 2, Whitehurst 2, Rhodes 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.