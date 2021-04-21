BEAUFORT — Featuring nearly half a dozen talented skill position athletes on both teams, the East Carteret and Louisburg 1AA second-round football state playoff matchup Friday could look more like a track meet.
The third-seed Mariners (6-2) will travel to take on the second-seed Warriors (5-2) in a battle of athletic squads.
“They can run with us, skill guy for skill guy,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “We each like to get the ball to our guys in space, so it will be interesting.”
The teams appear to be evenly matched.
East is No. 21 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings while Louisburg is No. 25. At Simmons Ratings, the Warriors are No. 17 while the Mariners are No. 20.
The contest will see a matchup of top signal-callers.
Louisburg senior Jaheim Brown has thrown for nearly 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns while running for 250 and six scores. A North Carolina A&T baseball commit, he’s hit nearly 90 mph on the pitching radar gun.
“He has a cannon,” Frazier said. “He is super athletic. We will have to contain him.”
East junior Adam McIntosh hash thrown for more than 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns and run for nearly 800 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Adam is making some Power Five (college football conference) throws,” Frazier said. “He is throwing the ball into the window before our receivers even get there or before they have crossed the linebackers. He’s also tremendous with his reads.”
Louisburg’s strength as a passing team could possibly serve as a blessing in disguise for an East defense that has struggled to stop the run this season.
“I could see them trying it because we’ve shown that weakness, and because it would keep the ball out of our hands,” Frazier said. “But they are so dynamic, I think that would limit them. You don’t want to take the ball out of their quarterback’s hands.”
The Warriors earned the top 1A seed in the 1A/2A Northern Carolina Conference with a 4-2 league mark. Their only losses came against the top 2A two teams in the conference, including a 38-21 setback to Roanoke Rapids and a 43-26 defeat to South Granville.
“They’ve played some good competition,” Frazier said. “They are well coached. They play hard. They play to the whistle. You will see defensive linemen running from the opposite side of the field to make plays.”
The Mariners also took the top 1A spot in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 4-2 league mark. Their only losses came to the top 2A two teams in the conference, including a 48-26 defeat to Southwest Onslow and a 44-29 loss to Croatan.
East and Louisburg don’t share any common opponents, but their playoff opponents were familiar with each other. Lakewood (2-6) took a 38-37 squeaker over Hobbton (2-6) in a 1A Carolina Conference matchup.
The Warriors jumped out to a 50-0 halftime lead over Lakewood in the first round, and thanks to a mercy-rule running clock in the second half, the score remained the same. The Mariners carried a 39-7 lead into the fourth quarter against Hobbton in the first round but gave up a whopping 33 points in the final frame in a 60-40 victory.
“We had a team meeting Monday, and it was like having one with a team that had just lost a game,” Frazier said. “They were so deflated about it. They talked about how we need to fix this, and I love that about them. They are taking the point, being intentional about getting better. That is huge.”
